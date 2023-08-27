Sections
Real estate transactions

Today at 2:07 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded July 31-Aug. 4.

Anchor Realty Investments, LLC to Temple Baptist Church of Little Rock; South City Church of Little Rock, L1, Robert M. Goff And Associates, $1,900,000.

Sara Ghori Tariq; Shariq Ahmed Tariq to Abul Bashar Kawsar Kamal; Farzana Siddiqui, L2 B126, Chenal Valley, $1,005,000.

Clinton Troy Hutchinson; Mary Hutchinson to James Hunter East; The James Hunter East Revocable Trust, 20 Hickory Creek Drive, Little Rock. L82, Hickory Creek Phase IV, $950,000.

Charles C. Stein; Mary Kathryn Stein; The Stein Family Revocable Living Trust to T. Patrick Caffey, L27, Rockwater Village Phase II, $750,000.

Eagle Bank And Trust to Omega Holdings, LLC, 823 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Units 100, 201, 202 & 300, Hamilton HPR, $750,000.

Yasser M. Salem; The Yasser M. Salem Living Trust to John Robert McAuley; Sandra Pitcock McAuley, L1 B101, Chenal Valley, $720,000.

John Shane Knoernschild; Stacey Lynn Knoernschild to Erin Dees; Michael Dees, 206 Vigne Lane, Little Rock. L28 B83, Chenal Valley, $695,000.

Ramon Ramos; Nancy Rodriguez to Jerimiah Weaver; Wendy Weaver, 23 Rosans Court, Little Rock. L120 B72, Chenal Valley, $675,000.

Noah Shane Miraglia; Kirby Dawn Miraglia; Noah And Kirby Miraglia Joint Revocable Trust to Sonyata Dawn Wooderson; Kevin O. Wooderson, 700 W. Maddox Road, Jacksonville. Pt NW NE 6-3N-10W, $675,000.

Umair Afzal; Wajeesha Tahir to Marilyn Nelson, L13 B105, Chenal Valley, $650,000.

Rachel Nicole Morris; Susan Veasey to Andrew Mikeal Taylor; Tasha Chloe Taylor, 5723 Ridgefield Lane, Little Rock. L13, Ridgefield Estates, $630,000.

Shannon L. Ball to Jack G. Cornett, Jr.; Rebecca T. Cornett, 85 Quercus Circle, Little Rock. Lot C-39 B13, Chenal Valley, $622,500.

Benny L. Sneed, III; Lataynya W. Sneed to Marli P. Azevedo; Walton Azevedo, 16624 Crystal Valley Road, Little Rock. L1, Sneed, $600,000.

Jack Ferguson, LLC to Casey Marion Smith, III; Amanda Elaine Smith, 19016 Waterview Meadow Lane, Roland. L443, Waterview Meadows, $598,400.

Ruomiano Wang; Jun Ying to Herbert L. Brooks; Erica J. Brooks, 14103 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L8 B17, Woodlands Edge, $585,000.

First Arkansas Bank And Trust; F. Richard Jordan Revocable Trust to Bert Gregg Love; Carrie Lynn Love, 6601 Rivermist Point, North Little Rock. L2, Rivermist Pointe Phase I, $550,000.

Joyce Carroll Dillingham to Jane Ellen Dillingham Fink, Plots 19-20, Prospect Terrace, $540,000.

Mary Ryan Dillingham Kimberl; Ann Smithwick Dillinghamm Brown to Jane Ellen Dillingham Fink, Plots 19-20, Prospect Terrace, $540,000.

Turner And Sons Construction Company, Inc. to Terrel G. Stanton, II; Susan H. Stanton, 333 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L71 B1, Fletcher Valley, $519,000.

Lawrence J. Tate; DeAnn W. Tate to Cory McGaha; Kelly McGaha; The McGaha Joint Family Trust, 13404 Ridgehaven Road, Little Rock. L38R, Carriage Creek Phase III Replat, $511,000.

Sowards Contracting Services, Inc. to Wayne Lee Sowards; Helen Sowards, 1604 Lost Creek Drive, Jacksonville. L25, Lost Creek Estates Phase I, $505,000.

Rick Vassar; Terri Vassar to Rebecca Lauren Vassar, L26 B4, Parkside at Wildwood Phase II, $500,000.

Teresa Daves; Dalton Daves to Jeffrey D. Stamp; Beth A. Stamp; Stamp Revocable Trust, 411 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. L21 B3, Elmhurst, $491,000.

Toland Family, LLC to Rose Atlantic Holdings, LLC, Pt NW SW 15-2N-12W, $490,000.

Keisha Properties, LLC to Lydia Lane, LLC, 308 Cherrie Ave., Sherwood. Pt NW NW 4-2N-11W, $460,000.

James Jester; Linda L. Jester; James L. Jester & Linda L. Jester Revocable Trust to Elaine C. Hemann; Phyllis A. Hemann, L44 B10, Creekside, $459,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to Shane Gauthier; Jennifer Gauthier, 726 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L31 B8, Wildwood Place, $456,000.

Holloway Homes, LLC to Michael S. Head, 111 Crestview Drive, Maumelle. L47R B2, Majestic Pointe, $449,000.

C. Randell Breece; C. Randell Breece Revocable Trust to David Duane Wilson; Lynn Marie Viscioni-Wilson, 417 Colonial Court, Little Rock. L2 B2, Colonial Court, $446,500.

Curtis T. Hampton; Dannell Hampton to Michael Bill Dunn; Kimberly Rae Dunn, 10 Duquesne Drive, Little Rock. L140R B48, Duquesne Place Neighborhood -- Chenal Valley, $445,000.

DeAntoni Management, LLC; 1 South Meadowcliffe Trust to Axial, LLC, 1 S. Meadowcliffe Street Trust, L1, Meadowcliff, $440,000.

Ethan Mark Levin; Krysten Curl Levin to Alex Fielding Flemister, 1723 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. L56, Cliffewood, $440,000.

Douglas Loyd; Estate of George W. Loyd (dec'd) to Annette Shalev; Ronny Shalev, L15 B22, Woodlands Edge, $435,000.

Sandra P. McAuley; John Robert McAuley to George H Dunklin, Jr.; George H. Dunklin, Jr. Revocable Trust, Unit 109 & Garage Unit 3, Vallon HPR, $435,000.

John William Kimbrough; Angela Kimbrough to Prasanth Babu Sadara; Krishna Prathibha Malla, 15 Crosswood Court, Little Rock. L8 B5, Wildwood Place, $435,000.

John William Kimbrough; Kimbrough Family Revocable Trust to Prasanth Babu Sadara; Krishna Prathibha Malla, 15 Crosswood Court, Little Rock. L8 B5, Wildwood Place, $435,000.

KQ Properties, LLC to Sri Harsha Kavuri; Sri Lakshmi Manasa Madhurakavi, 509 Parliament St., Little Rock. L31A B4, The Villages of Wellington, $435,000.

Bridget DeLong; Bridget Bowman to Donnie Lee Williams, L2, Kingwood Place, $425,000.

Robert Chaney; Kelly Chaney to Benjamin E. E. Kane; Lydia Wingo Kane, 300 N. Pine St., Little Rock. L13 B1, Riffel And Rhoton's Ridgeland, $415,000.

Corey McGaha; Kelly McGaha to Gregory Johnson; Andrea Johnson, 55 Saint Thomas Court, Little Rock. L495R, St. Charles, $411,000.

Jerimiah J. Weaver to Srinivas Mateti; Vijaya Sree Ram, 15 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock. L7, Forest Valley, $408,000.

Lisa S. Johnson to Frederick M. Oswald; Sarah M. Spencer; Frederick M. Oswald And Sarah M. Spencer Joint Revocable Trust, L277, Leawood Heights 4th, $408,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Pyarali Hudda; Reshma Hudda, 72 Corniche Cove, Maumelle. L1702, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 24B, $405,360.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Amynah Aziz Rajwani, 201 Copper Way, Little Rock. L13 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $399,999.

Ellison Ventures, LLC to VU Arkansas Holdings, LLC, 9 Rosemont Drive, Little Rock. L167, Broadmoor; L1 B3, Massie -West; L7 B1, Green's 1st; Blk 1, Moore's Glendale; L251, Windamere, $398,000.

Brett H. Parker; Kaitlin B. Parker to Andrew J. Holley; Katherine G. Holley, 3307 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L15, Fawnwood, $397,000.

Neil Johnson; Kimberly Johnson to Joseph A. Bellino; Toni M. Bellino, L1, Rose, $387,500.

Deere Builders, LLC to Evan Calencia, 9880 Forest Lane, Sherwood. L14, Millers Glen Phase 8, $386,000.

Bryan Cardwell to Tyler Joseph Rosenthal; Anna Whittington Rosenthal, 12419 Brodie Creek Trail, Little Rock. L4 B1, Woodlands Edge, $385,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Boston McClain, III; Lorca M. McClain, 122 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock. L11 B1, Woodlands Park, $377,051.

Andrew Seth Jones; Laney Lea Elizabeth Jones to Chapman Cousings; Drew Dorsey, 11218 Gila Valley Drive, Little Rock. L15 B36, Pleasant Valley, $365,000.

Connie L.Hagemeier; Garren E. Hagemeier to Robert Steward; Patricia Steward, L1598, The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $350,000.

Booker Investments, LLC to Christopher Handley; Catherine Davis Handley, L7 B1, Hicks - Boone, $350,000.

David C. Fields; Melanie L. Fields to Charles A. Perry, 23 Courtside Place, Little Rock. L13, Courtside Place, $348,000.

US Bank Trust, NA to Philip Johnson; Matthew Johnson, 3221 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock. L238, Foxcroft 4th, $341,000.

Patrick Ries; Diane Ries to Robert Bise; Hunter Bise, 6 Cedar Creek Court, North Little Rock. L28 B13, Overbrook, $338,000.

Shawn Soucy to Samuel Dubke, 5114 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. L11 B31, Pulaski Heights, $336,000.

James Built Homes, Inc. to Matthew James, 818 Atkins Road, Little Rock. L10 B17, Gibralter Heights, $331,500.

Eric Dinges to Hallie Caroline Wells, L96, Longlea Manor, $330,000.

Roger Dennis Elliot; Judith Louise Elliot; The Elliot Family Revocable Trust to Charles Sifford; Susan Sifford, 3208 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L32, Fawnwood, $330,000.

Juliet Lyons Compton; Betty Harding Lyons Bypass Trust/Betty Harding Lyons Revocable Trust to Matthew Goodhart; Emily Goodhart, L26, Hall Cove, $329,900.

Luke Wacholtz; Catherine Shoults to Dumitru Rotaru; Lidia Rotaru, L6 B12, Kimball & Bodeman, $310,000.

Jarren M. Terry; Brittany N. Terry to Ralph Clayton Lehman, L50, Millers Glen Phase 2, $309,000.

Bryant Jarvis; Evelyn James-Jarvis to Charlanda Kimble, 125 Harmony Loop, Maumelle. L66, Peasantwood, $307,250.

Andre H. Bernard, Sr. to Deborah J. Black, L68, Charleston Heights Phase II, $296,000.

Roy E. Dudley to Kathy Hall; Edgar Hall, L247, Kingwood Place, $295,000.

Parker Higgs; Virginia Higgs to John Heifner, 5015 F St., Little Rock. L4 B32, Pulaski Heights, $290,000.

Timothy Wayne Stout to Foluke Adeleke; Morufu Adeleke, 11825 Saint Charles Blvd., Little Rock. L70, Turtle Creek, $290,000.

Brad Matthews; Kayla Matthews to Jan P. Springer, 7201 M St., Little Rock. L1 B18, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $281,000.

Matthew Harrison to Justin Ferguson, 304 N. Pine St., Little Rock. L12 B1, Riffel And Rhoton's Ridgeland, $279,900.

Gerald W. Marshall; Francis L. Marshall to Richard Parker, 17626 Speaker Lane, Little Rock. Pt SW NE 32-1S-12W, $275,000.

Kirk Leach; Michelle Leach to Rebecca Leigh Graham; Renato Leiva-Tubino, 12109 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L3 B4, Cherry Creek, $275,000.

Stonehill, LLC to Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, Ls6-8, 20-23 & 25 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $272,000.

Barry L. Middleton; Suzanne Denise Middleton to Stephanie Katherine Taylor; Frederick Taylor, 6947 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L36 B2, Gap Creek, $265,000.

Mleah Murphy; Mleah Webb to Brent Cryder; Tracy Cryder, 301 N. Park St., Little Rock. L9 B1, Virginia Heights, $255,000.

Tina N. Harrington to Rhinestone Capital Investments, LLC, L22, Palisades Heights Single-Family Detached, $250,000.

Jonathan N. Huckey; Alysha J. Hickey to Cheryl Lynne Novakovich; Melissa Louise Novakovich, 504 Ricky Raccoon Drive, Jacksonville. L65, Northlake Phase I, $248,000.

Kaitlin Marie Halsey; Myrlene Halsey to Chris Lee; Amanda Lee, 101 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle. L1, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $245,000.

Joshua A. Walker; Breanna B. Walker to Terry Hilliard; Teresa Hillard; Madison Nicole Hillard, L4, Garden Oaks, $240,000.

Bradley Phillip Gore; Nicole McKenzie Gore to Wyant Properties, LLC, 6701 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L77R, Westover Hills Replat, $239,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Tammy Naegle; Stanford Naegle, L103, The Meadows, $239,000.

Mindy Caid; Kevin Caid; Edward B. Kiley Trust (Revocable Living Trust) to Alexis Pinkston, 6907 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock. L19 B26, Indian Hills, $238,000.

Brix Property Group, LLC to Gloria Perez; Jose DeJesus Perez, L57 B207, Park Hill NLR,$235,000.

Michael Jay Laughter to Ray Fureigh, L8, Cammack Woods, $233,000.

Sarah Alexandra Marshall; Michael Orndorff to Malak Holdinga, LLC, 220 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. L2 B5, Elmhurst, $230,000.

Cook Capitol, LLC to Anthony Parker; Tamikia C. Parker, 102 Pickwick Lane, North Little Rock. L1, Farmere's 3rd, $230,000.

Peerless Properties, LLC to Byrd Real Estate Investments, LLC, 3415 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B49, Pulaski Heights, $227,500.

Melvin F. Dorpinghaus; Mary L. Dorpinghause (dec'd) to Allen Williams; Ann Williams, 31 Danube Drive, Maumelle. L66, Riverland, $225,000.

Logan Michael Clark to Keegan Wiley; Morgan Wiley, 94 Meadow Ridge Loop, Maumelle. L52, Meadow Ridge Phase III, $224,000.

Midtown Blues Corp to John Roberson; Vickie Roberson, L271, Colony West 3rd, $220,000.

Robert Lake; Elizabeth Page Lake to Christopher Gann, 29 Pond's Edge Lane, Alexander. L20, Pond's Edge, $217,000.

Robert Ethan Bise; Hunter Bise to Taylor R. Geter; Tyler Geter, 5908 Little Elm Lane, North Little Rock. L503, Trammel Estates Phase III, $215,000.

Paul H. Henson; Paul F. Henson Trust to Thomas G. Tezak; Lorita M. Tezak; Thomas And Lorita Tezak Trust, 12400 Colleen Drive, Little Rock. L202, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $213,500.

David R. Stegall; Stegall-Stone Living Trust to Kitchens Replat, LLC, L1, Lottie T. Clise's- Original City of Little Rock, $212,622.

Artis H. Wiley; Estella Wiley; Tony Owens; Everlena Owens to Jilletta Deneen Holloway, 125 Bentley Circle, Little Rock. L97, Bentley Court Phase III, $210,200.

Jeffrey L. Heacox; Darlene J. Heacox to Seth Edington Patterson, 713 Country Club Road, Sherwood. L6A B307, Park Hill NLR, $210,000.

Valle Rental Properties, LLC to Martin Aviles; Anyi Paola Garcia-Solis, 5217 Southboro Court, Little Rock. L43, Mystery Manor Phase 2, $205,000.

Dawn Lizett Morphey; William Harlan Morphey (dec'd) to Jeremy Thompson-Chevalier; Alanna Chevalier, 2322 Koko Drive, Sherwood. L101, Teakwood Section E, $205,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to Aaron Cherry; Christine Marie Cherry, 13 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L20, Kingspark, $205,000.

Christie Lynn Dillon to Cathy L. Davis, L23 B313, Park Hill NLR, $204,900.

Leta Elizabeth Traylor Fawcett; David Sanford Traylor; Daniel Murray Traylor; Traylor Children's Trust Agreement to Timothy Quertermous; Keegan Little, 1090n Summit St., Little Rock. L6 B3, Union Depot, $200,000.

Girls Scouts -- Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma And Texas to ALC Estate, LLC, Pt SE SE & Pt SW SE 28-1N-13W, $200,000.

Rosann Shepherd to Siew Peng Tan, 2822 Echo Valley Drive, Little Rock. L1, Echo Valley Park, $200,000.

Jeremiah J. Warren; Tiffany L. Warren to Isabella Herzberg; Seth Swain, 304 Parkdale Road, Sherwood. L9, Parker's- Sylvan Hills, $199,900.

Daniel Taylor; Estate of Joyce Mae Westlake (dec'd) to Samuel Myers; August R. Myers; Christina Myers, 424 N. Coolidge St., Little Rock. L34, Shannon Hills East, $195,000.

Vickie Gene Winchell; The Winchell Revocable Trust to Edgar Vega Paniagua, 108 Laver Circle, Little Rock. L619, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-1, $190,000.

Glenna M. Collett to Shelby Elizabeth Wingo, 3823 N. Olive St., North Little Rock. L11, Stacy, $176,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Ohmprakash Veerasamy Balaiah, 8301 Dreher Lane, Little Rock. L54, Windamere, $175,000.

LaNell Inez Hergenroeder to Natalie Clark, 6 Elkrun Cove, Little Rock. L183, Point West 2nd, $170,000.

Dakoda Michael Lee Baker to Hannah Frey, 3304 Mary St., Jacksonville. L35, Woodland Hills Phase IV $168,000.

Deloris M. Penn to Melissa M. Kemmerly; Eli A. Hattabaugh, 23 Fairfield Drive, Sherwood. L79, Stone Section E, $167,000.

Camillia Trotter; Camillia Blue to Rawdon Edward Sutterfield, 5810 S. Woodview Drive, Sherwood. L55, North Hills Manor No. 2, $166,000.

Bernice T. Wiggins; Joseph L. Wiggins (dec'd) to Raymond Renuard; Sierra Renuard, 6109 Meadowbrook Lane, North Little Rock. L5 B14, Tanglewood Annex, $165,000.

Central Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Brock Ferguson, Inc., L17, Lakeview West, $165,000.

Paul Bostian; Estate of Mary Ann Young (dec'd) to Alberto Carlos DeJesus, 5901 Baseline Road, Little Rock. Tract 1, Sparks Acres, $162,000.

Antwoine Parks; Brittany Parks to Erick A. Alonzo; Brianna N. Hanley, 114 Pecan Valley Drive, Sherwood. L9 B1, Willowood, $160,500.

Harold Grubbs; Cynthia Grubbs to Robert Rushing; Zuzana Sisperova, Pt SE SW 30, Pt NW NE 31 & Pt NE NW 31-2N-15W, $160,000.

Lester Gillcoatt Farms, Inc. to H.C. Gardner, III; Sheri C. Gardner, 12001 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L11, Pleasant Forest I, $160,000.

Stephanie Taylor to Keaundra Roshawn Gause; Lamonterius Gause, 2407 Cloverdale Road, Jacksonville. L58, Clover Ridge Tract A Phase II, $158,500.

Mark A. Rogers; Laura W. Rogers to Fazilet Yavuzer, 1824 N. Hughes St., Apt. 3, Little Rock. Apt. 3, Hampton Court HPR, $158,000.

Abdallah Abdellatif to Shajoriah Burns, 4900 Westwood Ave., Little Rock. L12 B5, Westwood, $158,000.

Edwin Valencia; Mariel Valencia to Willie Earl Brown, Jr., 7001 Woodson Road, Little Rock. L78, Wakefield Village No. 6, $155,000.

Marilyn Kay Harris; Marilyn Kay Harris Trust to Melissa Anne Westfall, 14 Mohave St., Sherwood. L195, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $155,000.

Home Page Properties, LLC to Tabbitha Burton, 8234 Mark Ave., Sherwood. Lot A2, Mark Manor, $155,000.

Anthoney G. Fraterigio to Sandra E. Brown, 3018/ 3020 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. Ls9-10 B3, Boone, $150,000.

Melrose Divide Properties, LLC to Tyler Blake Nance; Anna Beth Buckley, 101 Melrose, North Little Rock. L1 B3, Melrose Place, $150,000.

