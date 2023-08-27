RIVER VALLEY EATS: Kat Robinson says Crown Donuts may have best burgers in Paris

Unpretentious, unassuming, Crown Donuts at 102 E. Walnut St. in Paris is just a little doughnut shop in a building that once, a very long time ago, was a local dairy bar a block from the town square. But it bears a boast to be checked out. On the awning by the roadside, this sweet shoppe displays a sign, "Best Burgers in Town." And it may be true.

Mind you, I wasn't headed to Paris to try a burger, per se. I was checking out what folks had told me was the best apple fritter they'd ever had in their lives. I was gifted such a fritter a few days before my trip, and I had to say, it was pretty excellent. But there's a lot of difference between fresh made and day old, and I wanted to see what it was like myself.

Though you can go through the drive-through, if you're wanting a specialty doughnut, you should step inside. There's not much space within, but behind a large glass countertop you'll see a bevy of glazed, cake and old-fashioned doughnuts, long johns, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and kolaches. Crown Donuts is so small, they don't offer some items expected at other shops, like traditional fills. But they do have the long johns in so many flavors -- glazed, chocolate topped, maple topped, and even strawberry topped -- and when you arrive you can ask for the filling you wish, like Bavarian cream or cherry, prepared as you wait.

The burgers, though? That takes a bit longer -- 15 minutes, to be exact. The day I dropped in, the lady who worked the counter and took my order also answered the phone, gave doughnuts out the window, and worked the grill. She asked me what I wanted on my burger and went off to make it right then. A quarter hour later, I walked out with a hot bag and a cold box of doughnuts.

Now, I ordered a double cheeseburger because frankly, I was thinking what I'd receive would be a standard size burger. Instead of an average burger or even a quarter pounder, I received a massive double-fister, with two patties that felt close to half a pound apiece. They were glued to both bun and each other with American cheese, and sat atop a pile of shredded lettuce, thin tomato slices, onion ringlets and bread-and-butter pickles. The sesame seed bun had been lightly toasted.

This mountain of a burger was, frankly, too thick to easily consume, and hard to compress thanks to the sheer amount of meat that sat atop the other ingredients, obliterating its bottom bun. The patties were lightly salt and peppered, just the right ratio, the sort of burger patty you'd expect if you were attending a backyard barbecue. The edges of the meat were seared but not blackened. And together with the surprise sweetness of the pickles, the smoothness of the mayo, the tart touch of mustard and the crunch of vegetables, this burger truly satisfied.

If I were to question anything, it'd be the cinnamon roll I also procured, which had a faint honeyed flavor, marvelous texture, and ... not a hint of cinnamon in it. I suspect this is actually a honey bun instead, but I can't complain; it was a great honeybun.

Information: 847-5451

Kat Robinson is an expert on Arkansas foodways and restaurants. Her 12th book, "The Great Arkansas Pie Book," will be released in paperback Sept. 12.