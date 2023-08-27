Rodgers throws TD pass in Jets’ exhibition debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aaron Rodgers shook off the rust, threw a few passes and led the New York Jets into the end zone.

It all made for a successful preseason debut with his new team. And Jets fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

"I got in, didn't get hurt, scored," Rodgers said. "It was a good night."

Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to cap his second and final series, helping his new squad to a 32-24 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

Wearing his white No. 8 Jets jersey and playing an exhibition game for the first time since 2018 when he was with Green Bay, Rodgers received loud cheers from the Jets fans in the stands for the "road" game at the stadium they share with the Giants.

"I had some butterflies, for sure," said the 39-year-old Rodgers, who's entering his 19th NFL season. "I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. That was a special moment."

Then he came out throwing in the regular-season tuneup against the Giants' backups.

After completing three of his five passes for 23 yards on his first drive, Rodgers opened the next series for the Jets with a handoff to Michael Carter and then overthrew C.J. Uzomah. His toss on third down fell incomplete to Wilson, but Amani Oruwariye was called for pass interference -- putting the ball at the Giants 24.

Rodgers then completed a 10-yard quick toss to Mecole Hardman. He followed with a perfectly placed pass to Wilson in the front left corner of the end zone with 8:23 left in the opening quarter that gave the Jets a 7-0 lead over the Giants.

That was it for Rodgers, who went 5 for 8 for 47 yards and the TD in his two series before being replaced by Zach Wilson.

"It's a start," Jets Coach Robert Saleh said. "It doesn't mean much. We've just got to continue working and continue to play football together and see where it goes."

Rodgers' next appearance will be the regular-season opener against the visiting AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

COWBOYS 31, RAIDERS 16

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Will Grier had a hand in four touchdowns in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, a day after the Cowboys appeared to fill his third-string role by acquiring Trey Lance in a trade with San Francisco.

With star Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott calling the plays, Grier threw for 305 yards with 2 TDs and ran for 54 yards with two more scores in what might have been his final act with the Cowboys after two seasons behind backup Cooper Rush.

Damien Williams had a 24-yard touchdown run for the Raiders, who were playing a few hours after NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs ended his contract stalemate by agreeing to a one-year deal.

The loss ended a six-game exhibition winning streak for Las Vegas, which was tied with Pittsburgh for the NFL's longest after Baltimore's record 24-game run ended at Washington last week.

Third-string Las Vegas QB Aidan O'Connell was 17 of 26 for 178 yards, and Kristian Wilkerson had 10 catches for 122 yards.

JAGUARS 31, DOLPHINS 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a collision in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Dolphins announced, adding that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

Davis ran a slant route and was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman (Arkansas State) when he took a hard hit from Jacksonvile's Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The entire Miami bench emptied, and Jaguars players also came onto the field as Davis laid face-down on the turf for several minutes.

After he was carted off, Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson spoke on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

Last week, New England's preseason game at Green Bay was called off in the fourth quarter after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden collided with a teammate and was carted off the field. Bolden was taken to a hospital and released the next day.

PACKERS 19, SEAHAWKS 15

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson on his third and final series of the day and Green Bay beat Seattle.

Love had his final tuneup before he begins his first full season as the Packers' starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. He went 9 of 15 for 63 yards and had three carries for 21 yards against a Seattle defense consisting mostly of reserves.

Overall, Love went 21 of 33 for 193 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in three exhibition starts for the Packers.

The Seahawks rested quarterback Geno Smith and most of their starters on both sides of the ball.

Backup Drew Lock led Seattle's offense for virtually the entire game, going 16 of 25 for 150 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bobo, a rookie undrafted free agent from UCLA whose impressive preseason could earn him a spot on Seattle's 53-man roster.

CHIEFS 33, BROWNS 32

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Deshaun Watson led Cleveland on back-to-back touchdown drives before Kansas City rallied late.

Watson played sparingly in the Browns' first three exhibition games, so Coach Kevin Stefanski gave him the entire first quarter against Kansas City. He was 5 of 10 for 92 yards, including a 53-yard toss to Amari Cooper on a broken play.

Juan Thornhill picked off Chiefs backup Shane Buechele and returned it 34 yards for a score against his former team, then Caleb Biggers added a 27-yard interception return off Blaine Gabbert as Cleveland built a 29-16 lead by halftime.

Browns kicker Cade York, whose job could be on the line after a tough preseason, gave them the lead with a 40-yard field goal with 4:23 to go. But the Chiefs quickly drove the other way, and Harrison Butker was good from 44 yards to regain the lead. York's 43-yard try with less than a minute left was partially blocked and never had a chance.

COMMANDERS 21, BENGALS 19

LANDOVER, Md. -- Cincinnati's Jake Browning strengthened his case to back up Joe Burrow, and potentially start Week 1, during a loss to Washington.

Browning was 6 of 6 for 42 yards and a touchdown pass to Andre Iosivas in the first half. Trevor Siemian, who has been competing with Browning for the No. 2 job behind Burrow, had a solid performance marred by an interception late in the first half.

Siemian finished 14 of 23 for 133 yards, playing into the fourth quarter for the Bengals.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett, the backup to Commanders starter Sam Howell, played the first three series, completing 10 of 15 passes for 96 yards with a 39-yard touchdown completion to Mitchell Tinsley.

CARDINALS 18, VIKINGS 17

MINNEAPOLIS -- David Blough had a touchdown pass and a rushing score in a second-half rally as Arizona beat Minnesota.

Blough went 11 for 22 for 93 yards and no turnovers for the Cardinals. Davion Davis caught the touchdown pass from Blough, who is vying for a spot on an unsettled Cardinals depth chart with Kyler Murray still in rehab mode from a torn ACL in his right knee late last season.

The Vikings, who had more than three dozen players not in pads and watching from the sideline, had their meaningless exhibition losing streak stretch to 10 consecutive games.

BILLS 24, BEARS 21

CHICAGO -- Josh Allen warmed up for the regular season by leading a scoring drive and Buffalo beat Chicago.

Allen was 5 of 7 for 49 yards on Buffalo's first possession. He left the game after Damien Harris' 2-yard touchdown run ended the 72-yard drive.

Kyle Allen took over and make a strong case to win the backup quarterback job for the Bills over Matt Barkley. Allen led the Bills on three scoring drives, including a 29-yard TD pass behind the Bears' secondary to Quintin Morris in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields played three drives in his second appearance of the preseason. Fields went 2 of 6 for 51 yards in his longest playing stint of the preseason. He also ran for 16 yards on three carries for the Bears.

BUCCANEERS 26, RAVENS 20

TAMPA, Fla. -- Baker Mayfield looked comfortable in his final tuneup as Tampa Bay's new starting quarterback, throwing a touchdown pass while playing less than a quarter in the Buccaneers' victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield was selected as the starter over third-year pro Kyle Trask earlier in the week and played two series Saturday night, his first game action since Tampa Bay's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft completed all six of his passes for 43 yards, including an 11-yard TD throw to Chris Godwin for the Buccaneers.

As expected, Lamar Jackson did not play for the Ravens, who used the night much as they did the entire preseason -- to get an extended look at backups and evaluate lots of young prospects competing for spots on the final roster.

BRONCOS 41, RAMS 0

DENVER -- Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin scored his fourth touchdown of the exhibition season and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught 7 passes for 109 yards and a TD, leading the Denver Broncos to a blowout of the Los Angeles Rams.

Jarrett Stidham directed Denver to scores on its first five drives. Wearing white uniforms at home for the first time in 20 years, the Broncos built a 27-0 halftime lead.

The Rams sat Matthew Stafford and several other starters the entire exhibition season.

The Broncos sat Russell Wilson and most of their starters, too. Wilson's one TD toss of the preseason went to Jerry Jeudy, who is expected to miss several weeks after pulling his right hamstring in the second of two joint practices with the Rams on Thursday.





Scores and schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Tennessee 23, New England 7

LA Chargers 23, San Francisco 12

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Arizona 18, Minnesota 17

Buffalo 24, Chicago 21

Green Bay 19, Seattle 15

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32

NY Jets 32, NY Giants 24

Washington 21, Cincinnati 19

Jacksonville 31, Miami 18

Tampa Bay 26, Baltimore 20

Dallas 31, Las Vegas 16

Denver 41, LA Rams 0

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.



