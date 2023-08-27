Roland wins Battle of Hwy 64

The Roland (Okla.) Rangers scored late to win the Battle of Hwy 64 over Muldrow (Okla.) on Thursday night.

Ashton Peters scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 13-play, 72-yard drive for a 21-14 win in Roland.

After Muldrow scored near the end of the third quarter, Roland's Wishbone attack alternated carries between Peters, a halfback, and Dalton Crossno, on the scoring drive, which Peters capped with 5:48 left on his second touchdown run.

"That was the game plan all week, we were going to have to play ball control," Roland coach Austin Cantrell said. "Building off last year, and barely being able to get a first down at time it seemed like, then we finished with 21 first downs. It's a big improvement. They've bought in since day one of offseason. They didn't want to go through what we did last year."

Peters had 33 yards on the drive, and Crossno 39.

Roland then made a defensive stop with a 4-yard loss on a fourth-and-one at the Roland 40 with 3:01 left.

"We had guys step up and make plays," Cantrell said. "We had some crucial fourth-down stops at times."

The Rangers then ran out the clock.

Roland finished with 52 carries for 297 yards. Quarterback Logen Thomas was 4-for-6 passing for 67 yards.

"We put together a game plan of playing ball control," Cantrell said. "We thought that Muldrow was more explosive on offense. We want to get the ball and hang on to the ball and put together as long of drives as could, and then repeat that over and over. They executed real well especially week zero."