The world in brief: Second merchant ship leaves Odesa

Second merchant ship leaves Odesa

A second container ship sailed Saturday through a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Ukraine's government after Russia halted a wartime agreement aimed at ensuring safe grain exports from the invaded country's ports.

The Primus, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, left the port of Odesa on Saturday morning and was steaming south towards the Bulgarian port of Varna, according to data from marine traffic monitoring sites.

The Primus' departure came 10 days after the launch of another container ship that had been docked in Odesa since before Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor, the Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte. Analysts had surmised that China's political closeness to Russia might have eased that ship's passage and raised doubts whether vessels registered elsewhere would follow.

The interim corridor, which Kyiv has asked the International Maritime Organization to ratify, was opened on Aug. 10 as U.S. and Ukrainian officials warned of possible Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea. Sea mines also make the voyage risky, and ship insurance costs are likely to be high for operators.

Russia withdrew from the U.N.-brokered grain deal on July 17, with Kremlin officials arguing their demands for the facilitation of Russian food and fertilizer shipments had not been met.

Attack leaves 31 Syrian troop casualties

BEIRUT -- Insurgents in northwest Syria attacked an army position Saturday, killing and wounding 31 troops, opposition activists said.

The attack came days after Russian and Syrian warplanes carried out several airstrikes on the last major rebel stronghold in the northwestern province of Idlib and parts of Aleppo, killing several insurgents.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Ansar al-Tawhid group, which is allied with al-Qaida, carried out the attack with its members first detonating a massive bomb and then storming the position manned by government troops.

The Observatory said the attack killed 11 soldiers and wounded 20 others.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government or state media.

Russia has been a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and joined the war in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in his favor. Turkey is a main backer of the armed opposition.

Syria's 12-year conflict that started with anti-government protests then morphed into a civil war killed half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

12 die in Madagascar stadium stampede

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar -- A crush of people at a stadium in Madagascar left at least 12 dead and 85 injured as sports fans attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, authorities said Saturday.

The stampede at the Mahamasina Stadium in Antananarivo, the capital of the East African island nation, happened Friday as people gathered at an entrance for the official opening of the regional multisports event.

Government spokesperson Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy said Saturday that 33 of the injured remained in the HRJA Hospital in Antananarivo. Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said Friday that 11 people were in critical condition following the crush.

His office also issued a statement Saturday offering condolences and promising that the government would transfer the victims' bodies to their families and pay for the medical treatment of the injured.

The opening ceremony still went ahead. President Andry Rajoelina was there and asked the crowd at Mahamasina Stadium to observe a moment of silence.

The stadium, which is built to hold about 41,000 people, has been the site of deadly crushes before. In 2019, at least 15 people died in a stampede at a concert at the stadium.

The Indian Ocean Island Games features nations from the region. Athletes from Comoros, Maldives, Mauritius, Mayotte, Reunion and Seychelles also compete at the games, which were first held in 1979.

Fire kills 9 people in train compartment

NEW DELHI -- A fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at a railway station in southern India, killing nine people early Saturday, officials said.

The blaze broke out at 5 a.m. and burned for two hours before firefighters were able to put it out, authorities said.

It started inside a train's private compartment, which was detached and parked on the tracks in the Madurai station, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to a statement by the Southern Railway.

A gas cylinder smuggled in by passengers caused the fire, the statement said, adding that police, fire and rescue officials helped pull out the bodies. There was no damage to other coaches.

Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency that 20 others were injured and taken to a hospital.

In June, a deadly train collision killed over 290 people in one of India's worst train accidents.