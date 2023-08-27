Sections
State checking alleged improper disposal

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 3:51 a.m.
This photo provided by a resident of Miller County allegedly shows an oil-based substance being disposed of on the ground Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at a Miller County road department barn in Fouke, Ark. The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment is investigating the matter. (Submitted photo)

FOUKE -- A state agency is investigating allegations an oil-based material was inappropriately disposed of at a Miller County Road Department barn inside...

