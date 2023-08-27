Steelers’ quarterback is a rising talent

PITTSBURGH -- This opinion is not based on Kenny Pickett shredding the Atlanta Falcons JV team (although that was impressive). It's based on how Pickett finished last season and how he has performed all offseason.

He simply looks the part.

He looks like a budding star.

I'm with Ben Roethlisberger on this topic. It was Ben, a few months ago on his podcast, who said this to Pickett himself: "I'm pleasantly surprised, and I was glad I was wrong in the sense of where I had you. I think you're the future of this team."

I didn't hate the idea of selecting Pickett 20th overall two years ago. I saw him as a Jim McMahon-type -- a scrapper who had all the intangibles but maybe not enough tangibles to wind up on anybody's top-10 quarterbacks list.

I feel differently now. Those late winning drives against the Raiders -- an incredibly emotional win -- and the Ravens were eye-openers, to put it mildly. Pickett struggled for much of both games but dialed in at crunch time.

That wasn't a system quarterback benefiting from the brilliance of a scheme. That was a guy making plays. Big-time throws. And that was before Pickett had an entire offseason to gain a rapport with his receivers, before he earned the trust of his coaches to change calls at the line of scrimmage (at least we think he has that trust), before he had a chance to bulk up a bit, before he trained to put more zip on the ball and before he had several months to prepare as the unquestioned starter.

Those are not minor developments. Pickett looks like a different guy. He looks like a guy ready to make a giant leap, the way he did in his final year at Pitt. I'm not sure what to read into the fact that he went 13 of 15 for 199 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason, but I know this: He's using the middle of the field (wait, you're allowed to throw there?), and he was as precise as precise can be on two intermediate throws (wait, you're allowed to throw those?) down the sidelines on the Steelers' first drive Thursday.

One went to Diontae Johnson down the left sideline. Pickett couldn't have been more accurate if he'd run down and placed the ball in Johnson's hands. He then traveled the opposite sideline to George Pickens with another brilliant throw, high over a defender where only the laughably athletic Pickens could catch it.

Pickett's ready to win games by whatever means necessary, including shootouts in a given week. By midway through the season, people will be talking about him as a top-10 quarterback -- and will be talking about what a sensational pick Mike Tomlin made two years ago, when so many teams passed on Pickett.

Here's what I think the top 10 will look like:

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow (assuming that injured calf holds up) will again lead the way. Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson -- in no particular order -- come next.

That's eight. I see no reason why the 25-year-old Pickett can't jump in with and even surpass the likes of Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott. He has the receivers. He has the line. He has a defense that will get him the ball. He should have a running game.

Does he have the right coordinator?

That could be a developing story. Former NFL executive Randy Mueller had an interesting take in The Athletic, ranking Pickett above five other randomly selected young quarterbacks -- Justin Fields, Jordan Love, Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell -- and saying this: "I actually think there is more pressure on (Matt) Canada to advance the versatility of this offense than there is on Pickett to execute it. I don't see Pickett holding the Steelers back, and in fact, they can win because of him, not despite him."

A really good quarterback can make a coordinator look better than he is. I think the Steelers have a really good quarterback.

They might even have a great one -- but I'd settle for really good.