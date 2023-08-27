Oil refinery fumes force evacuations

GARYVILLE, La. — Crews were still working to suppress flare-ups Saturday as a fire at a Louisiana oil refinery burned for a second day along the banks of the Mississippi River, while residents worried about health effects from the fumes and black smoke.

Tests have so far found “non-detectable air quality impacts” from Friday’s major fire, Marathon Petroleum said in an emailed statement Saturday. The state Department of Environmental Quality and a third-party contractor were conducing the tests.

The company said two people were injured and 10 others evaluated for heat stress. The fire damaged two giant storage tanks for naphtha, a component in the production of gasoline and jet fuels.

On Friday, orange flames belched a column of thick smoke over the facility in Garyville, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans, forcing residents of the mostly rural area to evacuate within a 2-mile radius.

“You look outside your house and the sky is black,” Hilary Cambre, who lives right next to the refinery, told WWL-TV on Friday. He and other residents said they were feeling nauseous and dizzy and experiencing headaches.

Some schools locked down Friday and two nearby schools served as evacuation centers, the station reported.

Mississippi plant rolls out its first EV

TUNICA — A new electric car factory in northwest Mississippi has produced its first vehicle, and California-based Mullen Automotive is celebrating the fresh investment in the Mid-South’s growing EV industry.

Mullen’s plant employs 61 people in Tunica — a community mainly known for agriculture and casino gambling — who are primarily making a Class 3 commercial truck, the Mullen 3, which was introduced Thursday in an event at the plant for local officials and media, the Commercial Appeal reported.

The electric truck can haul up to 11,000 pounds with a range of about 130 miles and is designed for maneuverability on narrow city streets, according to the company.

John Schwegman, Mullen Automotive’s chief commercial officer, praised the convenient location, 30 miles south of Memphis, which he said helps with receiving supplies and shipping vehicles around the United States.

“Being part of the Greater Memphis area and Tunica, in particular, has been a great fit for Mullen,” Schwegman said in an interview.

Mullen, founded in 2014, plans to expand to more than 100 employees in Tunica by the end of the year to help launch its second commercial electric vehicle, a smaller van.

Teen dies in shooting at football game

OKLAHOMA CITY — A teenager has died and two people were wounded in a shooting at a Friday night high school football game in Oklahoma, authorities said Saturday. Two other people were injured while fleeing the scene.

The 16-year-old boy died of a wound suffered in the shooting during the third quarter of the Friday night game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School in Choctaw, on the eastern outskirts of Oklahoma City, according to a statement by Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

The boy was not a student of either school, according to Marshall, who did not release the names of any of the victims.

Marshall did not announce any arrests, but said a person of interest was being sought.

“It is believed an argument started between at least two males, which led to the shooting,” Marshall said. “Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene.” Marshall did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment.

Marshall said a 42-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and a “young female” was treated and released for a wound to her thigh. Marshall said two other females suffered broken bones while fleeing the scene.

S.C. child dies after being left in hot car

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A toddler died inside a hot car Friday after her mother forgot that she left the girl in the vehicle parked outside a South Carolina high school, according to a county coroner.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell told The Post and Courier that he believes the 16-month-old girl died because of the heat, although an autopsy will be performed. The temperature inside the car likely exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the coroner said.

The child’s mother works at Bishop England High School in Charleston and had parked her vehicle in front of the private school Friday morning. A passerby found the child in a car seat roughly eight hours later and called 911, according to the coroner.

Hartwell said the child could have survived only minutes inside the car.

Bishop England canceled its Friday night football game and classes Monday.

“We ask that you please keep this family and our school community in your prayers during this unspeakably difficult time,” Bishop England High School President Patrick Finner-an wrote in an email to families.

Hartwell said police investigators will conduct interviews and present their findings to a county solicitor’s office.