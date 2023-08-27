THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Arkadelphia at Hot Springs Dierks at Horatio

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Atkins at Dover Bald Knob at Southside Batesville Baptist Prep at Conway Christian Benton Harmony Grove at DeWitt Bentonville West at Cabot Tulsa Bishop Kelley at Rogers Blytheville at Osceola Booneville at Ozark Brinkley at Mountain View Camden Harmony Grove at Harding Academy Carlisle at Junction city Cave City at Walnut Ridge St. Louis Christian Brothers at Bryant Clarendon at Barton Clarksville at Morrilton Conway at Bentonville Corning at Izard County Cross County at Corning Crossett at Magnolia Cutter-Morning Star at Hermitage Danville at Mountainburg Dardanelle at Pottsville De Queen at Ashdown Dermott at Parkers Chapel El Dorado at Camden Fairview Elkins at Charleston England at Bigelow Episcopal Collegiate at Smackover Farmington at Springdale Fayetteville at North Little Rock Foreman at Gurdon Fort Smith Southside at Van Buren Fouke at Mineral Springs Genoa Central at Spring Hill Gentry at Pea Ridge Glen Rose at Malvern Greenland at Green Forest Greenwood at Fort Smith Northside Hackett at Pocola, Okla.

Hamburg at Lake Village Hampton at Poyen Harrison at Mountain Home Hazen at Des Arc Heber Springs at Clinton Hector at Quitman Helena-West Helena Highland at Gosnell Hope at Nashville Inola, Okla. at Gravette Joe T. Robinson at Forrest City Jonesboro Westside at Hoxie Lafayette County at Junction City Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro Lamar at Waldron Lincoln at Westville, Okla. Lonoke at Melbourne Madison (Miss) Ridgeland Academy at Pulaski Academy Magazine at Lavaca Magnet Cove at Fordyce Manila at East Poinsett County Maumelle at Batesville Mayflower at Drew Central Mena at Centerpoint Midland at Cedar Ridge Mills at Rivercrest Monticello at Bauxite Mount Ida at McCrory Mountain Pine at Fountain Lake Murfreesboro at Bearden Newport at Beebe Palestine-Wheatley Paris at Mansfield Perryville at Central Arkansas Christian Piggott at Paragould Pine Bluff at Little Rock Central* Pocahontas at Nettleton Prairie Grove at Huntsville Rison at Bismarck Russellville at Hot Springs Lakeside Shiloh Christian at Little Rock Christian Siloam Springs at Alma Springdale Har-Ber at Bixby, Okla. Thayer, Mo. at Salem Valley View at Poplar Bluff, Mo. Vilonia at Greenbrier Warren at White Hall Watson Chapel at McGehee West Fork at Berryville Woodlawn at Bastrop (La.) Prairie View Yellville-Summit at Johnson County Westside

*at Scott Field, Little Rock