UA sprinters part of winning efforts

Three sprinters with University of Arkansas ties ran on relays that advanced Saturday at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, while Razorback Ayden Owens-Delerme dropped out of the decathlon after eight events.

Owens-Delerme, an Arkansas senior for the 2023 season competing for Puerto Rico, was sixth through the first seven events of the decathlon with 6,148 points before he failed to clear a height in the pole vault.

Owens-Delerme missed three attempts at 14 feet, 5 1/4 inches and by being shut out in the vault, he dropped to 16th in the standings and didn't compete in the javelin or 1,500 meters.

In Saturday's first two events, Owens-Delerme ran the 110-meter hurdles in 14.04 seconds and threw the discus 144-11.

Owens-Delerme, who won NCAA heptathlon and decathlon titles for the Razorbacks in 2022, finished fourth in the decathlon at last year's World Championships.

Chris Bailey, a senior for the Razorbacks this season, ran 44.31 seconds on the third leg of the United States men's 1,600-meter relay that won its heat in 2:58.47 to advance to today's final.

"We've been the dominant team in the world for so long now, but our goal is always to stay there," Bailey said in an Arkansas news release. "Today we just wanted to make sure we're there again tomorrow."

Nickisha Pryce, who will be a senior at Arkansas for the 2024 season, ran the second leg in the women's 1,600 relay for Jamaica, which won its heat in a world-leading time of 3:22.74. She ran the second leg in 49.75.

Amber Anning, who also will be a senior at Arkansas for the 2024 season, ran in the women's 1,600 relay for Great Britain, which won its heat in 3:23.33. She ran the second leg in 49.70.

"Everything now is scratched, and we start again," Anning said in a UA news release. "We have such a great chance now, but tomorrow is another day and we go again."

Rosey Effiong, who will be a junior for the Razorbacks in 2024 and won a gold medal on the U.S. team's mixed 1,600 relay (two men, two women) earlier this week, ran a leg on the women's 1,600 relay that was disqualified for passing the baton out of the zone on its final exchange. She had a clean exchange after running the second leg in 49.60 seconds.