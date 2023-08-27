University of Arkansas professor receives grant to study butterflies

FAYETTEVILLE -- For anyone who has ever gazed at a butterfly and wondered what it sees, and how that influences how it behaves,...
Flutter studies
University of Arkansas professor receives grant to study butterfliesProfessor looks at light’s effect on insects’ behavior by Ryan Anderson | Today at 5:26 a.m.
Erica Westerman, an associate professor of biological sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, speaks in February in a greenhouse at the university about her research with butterflies. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
Print Headline: Butterfly researcher awarded $1.3M
