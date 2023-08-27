Molly Paige Parker and George Zachary Fleming exchanged marriage vows on Aug. 4 at Villa Norbu in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Aaron Englund officiated.

Parents of the bride are Laura and Michael Parker of Bentonville. Her grandparents are Helen and Richard Hinkle of Maumelle, the late Diane Hinkle-Sadler, the late Stephanie and Donnie Price and the late Ray Parker.

The groom is the son of Luciane Fernandes-Fleming and Scott Fleming, both of Atlanta, and the grandson of Klaudia and Andre Fernandes of Philadelphia and the late Helen and George Fleming.

Honor attendants were Madison Wortsmith McNabb and Max Fleming.

A reception, also at Villa Norbu, was held after the ceremony.

The bride has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Auburn University and a master’s of nursing education from the University of West Georgia. She’s a pediatric registered nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The groom graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Georgia College and State University and has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. He is director of business development at ML Healthcare.

After a honeymoon in St. Thomas, the couple will live in Atlanta.

Wedding vows were exchanged by Sara Elizabeth Doan and William Porter Chamberlin on Aug. 12 in Paris-Yates Chapel at the University of Mississippi. Sierra Waggoner officiated.

Leslie and the late Thurston Stewart Doan of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Charles and the late Sonia Smith and Janice and William C. Doan.

The parents of the groom are Kim and Justice Robert P. Chamberlin of Hernando, Miss. His grandparents are Dianne and the late Bill White and Ann and Larry Chamberlin.

Honor attendants were her sister Lauren Grace Doan and the father of the groom.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at The Powerhouse in Oxford, Miss.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is a multi-media journalist at KJNB Northeast Arkansas News.

The groom graduated from Ole Miss with a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications and from Arkansas State University with a master’s degree in sport administration. He is assistant director of sports marketing and fan engagement at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro.

The couple will reside in Jonesboro after a honeymoon in Crested Butte, Colo.

Molly Paige Parker and George Zachary Fleming







Sara Elizabeth Doan and William Porter Chamberlin





