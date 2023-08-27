Wicks shrugs off rough start to shine in debut





PITTSBURGH -- Jordan Wicks gave up two hits and struck out nine over five innings in his major league debut, and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-6 on Saturday night.

Wicks (1-0), a 23-year-old left-hander from Conway who was selected No. 21 overall in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft, allowed one run and walked one.

"I think, in my dreams, I imagined that," Wicks said. "I thought it was unbelievable. Just having the guys welcome me so much today made it a lot easier, having them to lean on."

Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the first and immediately hit a fastball from Wicks 384 feet to left field for his 10th home run. Bryan Reynolds then singled to center before Andrew McCutchen walked. Wicks retired the following 15 batters, striking out the first five.

"Man, what a fun night for [Wicks] once he settled in," Cubs Manager David Ross said. "Home run, rocket up the middle and then it felt like the game was over, right? He just pounded the zone, found the rhythm. He can just pitch. It just stands out."

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki each drove in three runs for Chicago, which has won two of three to start the four-game series.

BRAVES 7, GIANTS 3 Austin Riley hit his 30th home run and Max Fried (5-1) struck out eight over six innings to lead Atlanta past San Francisco.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2 Jake Alu hit a tying RBI single for Washington in the ninth inning, and Michael Chavis scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in a victory over host Miami.

BREWERS 5, PADRES 4 William Contreras hit a two-run double in host Milwaukee's five-run fifth inning as the Brewers ran their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a victory over San Diego.

PHILLIES 12, CARDINALS 2 Zack Wheeler (10-6) allowed 1 earned run on 3 hits with 10 strikeouts over 7 innings, powering host Philadelphia to a victory over St. Louis.

REDS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7 (11) TJ Fried scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a two-out balk by Nabil Crismatt as visiting Cincinnati overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 15, ROYALS 2 Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs and drove in six runs as host Seattle matched a franchise record with seven home runs in a rout of Kansas City.

ASTROS 9, TIGERS 2 Alex Bregman hit a two-run home run to go with two doubles, Alex Abreu added two RBI singles and visiting Houston beat Detroit.

RANGERS 6, TWINS 2 Visiting Texas stopped its season-worst eight-game losing streak and remained tied for the AL West lead after Robbie Grossman and Leody Taveras sparked a four-run sixth inning with consecutive bases-loaded walks.

BLUE JAYS 8, GUARDIANS 3 Davis Schneider hit a two-run home run and an RBI single to help host Toronto beat Clevealand.

RAYS 3, YANKEES 0 Tyler Glasnow (7-4) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, sending AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay to a victory over host New York.

WHITE SOX 6, ATHLETICS 2 Yoan Moncada hit a three-run home run for host Chicago, which also got home runs from Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Lenyn Sosa in a victory over Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 8, DODGERS 5 Alex Verdugo became the first player in host Boston's history and the third major leaguer overall to hit a leadoff home run in the first inning of three consecutive games in a victory over Los Angeles.

ORIOLES 5, ROCKIES 4 Ryan Mountcastle doubled in two runs in the sixth inning as host Baltimore won its fourth consecutive game and seventh in its past eight with a victory over Colorado, which has lost six consecutive.

ANGELS 5, METS 3 Shohei Ohtani had two hits, stole two bases and added an RBI for visiting Los Angeles in its second consecutive victory over New York.





Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes celebrates with Andrew McCutchen after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits an RBI triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds watches his RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes scores against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)





