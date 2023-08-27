WIND SURGE 2, TRAVELERS 0

The Arkansas Travelers fell to the Wichita Wind Surge Saturday night in a weather delayed game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

It was a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings of the game, with both teams struggling to string together hits. Wichita finally opened the scoring in the top of the fifth, when Willie Joe Garry Jr. hit a two-run home run 413 feet to right center off Travelers starter Kyle Tyler. That would prove to be the only scoring play of the night.

Outside of giving up the home run, Tyler (6-11) was strong for most of the game, striking out 7 and giving up 3 hits on 82 pitches thrown. But the Travelers struggled to generate any offense against Wind Surge starting pitcher Pierson Ohl (7-3), who struck out eight.

Ohl pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits. Aaron Rozek came on in relief and struck out five of the seven batters he faced in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Arkansas had a threat going in the bottom of the ninth, with runners on second and third and no outs. Alberto Rodriguez hit a routine ground ball to first for the first out of the inning. Inexplicably, Robert Perez Jr. hesitated before trying to advance home on the play and was easily thrown out by Wind Surge first baseman Aaron Sabato for the double play. Leo Rivas grounded out on the next at bat to end the game.