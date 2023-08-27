Youth shelter receives Windgate grant to build new location in Mulberry

MULBERRY -- Comprehensive Juvenile Services recently was awarded a $544,426 grant from the Windgate Foundation to construct a new shelter location and move the Western Arkansas Youth Shelter from rural Franklin County to Mulberry in Crawford County.

The nonprofit juvenile group has two years to raise money to match the Windgate grant to fully fund the shelter, it said in a news release.

The nonprofit has served a six-county area in western Arkansas since 1977. Its youth shelter has served at-risk youth since 1984, providing food, shelter, transportation and support for over 5,000 children while they work out problems at home that brought them into the shelter.

These youth could be runaways or foster children, as well as victims of human trafficking, according to the release.

Allen Wright, marketing manager and mentoring coordinator for the Western Arkansas Youth Shelter, said the shelter also provides space for families going through issues with their kids who need a break from one another.

"So if a kid is struggling with anger management issues, they're about to become a part of the juvenile system, we can help those families not only with the shelter, but Comprehensive Juvenile Services has programs, as well," Wright said. "So there are a lot of things that a lot of people don't realize Comprehensive Juvenile Services provides."

The group has wanted to move the shelter from rural Cecil for many years. The move to Mulberry would make serving youth much more cost effective and convenient because it's closer to schools, therapists and doctors, according to the release.

Cecil is a 30-minute drive southeast of Mulberry.

Mulberry had a population of 1,543 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cecil was not included in the census due to being an unincorporated community, but had about 225 people according to the Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey.

"I wish you could see the current shelter," Wright said. "I mean, we're managing to maintain it. It's still a safe and comfortable, homey atmosphere for the kids that we serve, but we've outgrown it. The new shelter will be more state-of-the-art. We'll be able to house more kids in this particular facility."

The number of kids the shelter could house at once would increase from 12 to 14, with the ability to expand as needed, Wright said.

Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter said the shelter would have a positive impact on the city.

"This initiative not only revitalizes an older building, making it impressive once again with a significant investment, but also generates new job opportunities for our residents," Baxter said.

Steve Hurley, assistant to the mayor, said the shelter would be located at 607 Church Ave., which was previously a Dollar General.

"Additionally, it will have beneficial effects on our schools, infusing them with renewed vitality," Baxter said. "Essentially, this project provides crucial support for young individuals in need of temporary housing. I am confident that once the construction is completed and the facility is operational, it will exemplify our community's commitment to aiding those facing challenging circumstances."

The new shelter will be called the Clay Roper Western Arkansas Youth Shelter in honor of former shelter manager Clay Roper, who lost his five-year battle with cancer on June 1, 2022, according to the release.

Wright said the shelter is looking into potential fundraisers and corporate sponsorships.

Donations can be made through the Comprehensive Juvenile Services website, cjsinc.org, or by calling (479) 785-4031.