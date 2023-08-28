3 people die in wrecks on state roads

Three people died in three separate crashes on Arkansas roads on Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Terry Scott Sanders, 60, of El Dorado died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash while traveling northbound on Arkansas 167 on a 1999 Honda motorcycle.

Sanders failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle went into a ditch, ejecting the driver, according to the report. The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m., police said.

Lajuana Hillard, 59, of Marion died Saturday afternoon after the 2022 freightliner truck she was driving crossed into the fog lane and struck the cable barrier before overturning, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Hillard was heading east on Interstate 40 in Wheatley at the time of the wreck, which occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said.

Also on Saturday, pedestrian Lindsay Denise Poteet, 36, of Siloam Springs died after being struck by two vehicles heading north on North Hico Street, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department. The collision occurred about 8:40 p.m., the police report stated.

Both vehicles fled the scene, according to the report.

Authorities investigating all three of the fatal crashes reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry.