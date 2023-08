Air Supply — Australian duo Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock — brings its “Lost in Love Experience” to North Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, in the Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena, the venue’s smaller footprint.

Tickets ranging from $59.75 to $129.75 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household —go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.