Arkansas Tech squad aims to lead robotics resurgence in Arkansas

Squad aims to lead resurgence in state by Ryan Anderson | Today at 3:48 a.m.
Members of the Arkansas Tech University robotics team showcase their work in this undated courtesy photo. From left are Ryan Nanthalangsy, Collin Easterling, Hunter Mathis, Juan Leon, Thomas Dang and Chris Osborne. (Photo courtesy Arkansas Tech University)

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University's robotics team not only qualified for the world championship tournament this season, but also reached the quarterfinals before...

Print Headline: ATU robotics team impressive at event

