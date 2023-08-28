Art League to host oil painting demonstration

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its free monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Artist Hugh Dunnahoe will demonstrate how to do a full portrait in oil.

Participants are encouraged to interact and discuss. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Dunnahoe has worked professionally in illustration and design and has taught at Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, and National Park Community College in Hot Springs.

He teaches private drawing and painting classes in his studio and is an avid plein air artist. For more information on Dunnahoe, visit https://www.dunnahoe.com/.

League members are encouraged to bring their original work to be voted on by their peers to be displayed at Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff, Relyance Bank in Pine Bluff and Fairfield Community Credit Union in White Hall until the next meeting when new work will be selected.

Yearly league membership dues are $45. Artists can make a check out to the Pine Bluff Art League and mail it to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition.

Details: pbal.org or PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.