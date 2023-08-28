As Hogs prepare for Western Carolina, Pittman aware of past with 'non-logo schools'

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks are a five-touchdown favorite for Saturday’s season opener against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium, but Coach Sam Pittman doesn’t need to hear about all that.

He has the normal opening-game concerns to deal with, plus the added factor of travel to Little Rock, which has happened only one other time in his first three years as the Hogs’ head man, with a 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2021.

Due to various factors, including a projected heat index approaching 100 degrees in the middle of the afternoon, UA officials announced the kickoff time was changing from 3 p.m. to noon for the opener.

So there’s also the heat to consider, plus plenty of recent history that makes Pittman anxious.

In their lone game against an FCS opponent last year, the Razorbacks got off on a bad foot and were trailing Missouri State 27-17 in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 38-27 win. There are other examples of the Hogs playing down to opponents under Pittman, such as a tussle with Rice in 2021 and a 21-19 loss to Liberty last year. Before that, the program suffered some horrid losses in nonconference games in the two years under Chad Morris.

“There’s some things that are concerning,” Pittman admitted at his Monday press conference. “How we played against ‘non-logo’ schools. … We haven’t played well. We didn’t play well against Missouri State last year, obviously Liberty, and even two years ago, Rice. I think they had us on the ropes out here until we woke up a little bit.”

The Razorbacks looked to be sleep walking in the early going against Rice, trailing 17-7 in the third quarter before rallying for a 38-17 win in the 2021 season opener.

Against Liberty, a would-be touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Trey Knox that would’ve cut a two-touchdown deficit in half bounced from Knox’s hands to a defender for an interception. That play typified the Razorbacks’ loss last season after falling behind 21-0.

“That’s a concern,” Pittman added. “We talk a lot about, ‘We’re not playing opponents. We’re trying to play our best ball.’ We’ve got to get back to that physicality and playing our hearts out every week, whomever we play. … If we can do that, wins and losses will take care of themselves because I do think we have a talented team.”

The Razorbacks also had a very talented team in 2015 when they fell 16-12 in a shocker to Toledo — also in Little Rock — when Pittman was the offensive line assistant for Coach Bret Bielema and coordinator Dan Enos.

The Hogs out-gained Toledo 515-318 in total yardage but went 1 for 5 on red zone scoring and suffered 85 yards in penalties, many of them holding calls on key plays.

Those Razorbacks rebounded from a 1-3 start to beat the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU and Missouri. In a twist of fate, Pittman was asked Monday if his current team reminded him of the offensive prowess of the 2015 team.

“Yeah, I guess if you’re looking at it offensively … I think seven or nine that were in that huddle … played in the NFL,” Pittman said.

“That’s pretty dang good and probably the reason we were good offensively. … That group played really well together. Hopefully our team will do the same.”

Pittman would like that to happen without suffering a loss or even a poor performance against a lower-division team.

What attendance will look like with a noon kickoff was a topic for discussion with Pittman after his press conference and he also talked about the more modified tailgating session for the fans.

“I’m not worried about tailgating, I can tell you that,” Pittman said. “We’re trying to do what is best for our team and what’s best for the fans.

“We play five of our first eight games on the road. So, when the heat came out there was a decision to make, are we going to move it forward or are we going to move it backward? Moving it backward, if it starts at 6 or 7, you’re going to get the team home at 1:30 or 2:30 in the morning versus 7:30.”

Pittman said taking the entirety of the schedule into account and the weather forecast for Saturday — a high of 95 degrees with a heat index around 100 according to the National Weather Service — it made sense to move the kickoff time up rather than back.

“Tailgating should be cooler,” he said. “The game should be cooler. As you well know, if the game starts at 6 you’re out there at 4 o’clock and it’s 96 degrees out there for tailgaters, pregame, Hog Walk, all those things. I just thought it was the smartest thing for us once the heat became a factor to move it up for the safety of our kids and for our fans.”

The UA is able to control the start time for Saturday’s game because it will only be broadcast on streaming channels ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus. All the other games on the Arkansas schedule are subject to network times and are out of the Razorbacks’ hands.

As part of the SEC’s contract with ESPN, each school has one home game streamed per season.



