Basics of canning, freezing foods shared during library-sponsored event at Gravette Civic Center

GRAVETTE -- Several participants enrolled in a free canning workshop held Aug. 17 at the Gravette Civic Center. The Gravette Public Library sponsored the workshop as a part of its Grow It -- Cook It -- Save It program.

Students in the class were given instruction in using boiling water canners, making jams and jellies, and freezing fruits and vegetables. Trudy McManus and Cathy Love, Family and Consumer Science county agents from Bentonville, taught the class and supervised as the students made pomegranate jelly.

The Gravette library received a $1,000 grant from Penguin Random House for the program. The grant paid each participant's workshop fee and provided funds for a canning kit for each one that included a funnel, jar lifter, debubbler and magnetic lid lifter. Each participant also received two potholders with the library's logo, donated by 4imprint.

Gardening and cooking classes were held earlier as a part of the Grow It -- Cook It -- Save It program. The library will host a food-dehydrating workshop as the next class in the program. It will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the library with Melinda Crawley as the guest speaker. All those attending will be entered into a drawing for a Cosori food dehydrator. This giveaway is made possible by the Random House grant.

Becca Newberry, of Gentry, pours pomegranate juice into a measuring cup Aug. 17 as Kevin Mangold and his daughter Penny wait for the water to simmer in their boiling water canner during a workshop at the Gravette Civic Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Susan Holland)

