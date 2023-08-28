Concert to feature Kimbrough Sr.

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature Robert Kimbrough Sr. at 8 p.m. Sept. 2 at RJ's Sports Grill and Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Port City Blues Society members are admitted free and admission is $5 for others.

The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors. Robert Kimbrough Sr. continues the Cotton Patch Soul Blues style created by his father, the legendary Junior Kimbrough, according to a news release.

Growing up, he listened first-hand to Mississippi blues royalty who played with his father at home, at Junior's Juke Joint Club, and at the frequent weekend house party and porch jam sessions, according to the release.

The Cotton Patch Soul Blues style that Kimbrough plays is a straight link to the music his father originated in North Mississippi. It is a deep soul sound that can be linked back to his ancestors coming from the cotton fields, singing as they worked in the tall rows of Mississippi cotton. This distinct and somewhat underground style of blues is rooted in hypnotic rhythms and dance-able grooves, according to the release.

Kimbrough released his first CD, "Willey Woot," in 2016 and quickly followed that with "What I'm Gon' Do? Where I'm Gon' Go From Here?"

He released his third full-length CD, "My Frog," in 2016 as well as a live CD, "Live From The Hut -- The Sons & Friends of Junior Kimbrough," playing with family and friends who were close to his father.

Kimbrough released his fourth self-produced CD, "I Been Fixed," which won the 2019 AMG award for Album of the Year. He continues the Cotton Patch Soul Blues sound on this release, sometimes playing all instruments.

The artist is always busy playing big festivals, including Juke Joint Fest, North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic, Blues Rules Crissier in Switzerland, Lucerne Blues Festival in Switzerland, Prairie Crossroads Blues Fest in Champaign, Ill., and the Riverfront Blues Festival in Wilmington, Del.

Kimbrough has been called one of the hardest-working artists in the blues world and continues to share his rare form of blues all over the world.

The concert series is presented by Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation, which seeks to preserve and promote blues music, and the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region.

The society also hosts a free blues jam at RJ's Sports Grill and Bar, where area musicians converge to play live blues from 8-11 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety