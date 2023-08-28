Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan including two North Little Rock concerts on ‘Quttin’ Time Tour’

Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan’s 2024 North American "Quittin Time Tour” will include two North Little Rock concerts — 8 p.m. May 13-14 at Simmons Bank Arena.

The Middle East and Levi Turner will be the opening acts.

Tickets — $59-$325 plus service charges, with a limit of six tickets per household (prices are subject to change) — go on sale at noon Sept. 8 via Ticketmaster.com.

The tour is in support of Bryan’s just-released, fourth full-length studio album, "Zach Bryan,” which features collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell and The War and Treaty.

Bryan begins with two shows at the United Center in Chicago on March 6-7, and includes performances at football stadiums in Denver; Foxborough, Mass.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Tampa, Fla.; Arlington, Texas; and Minneapolis, concluding with two shows, Dec. 13-14, at the BOK Center in Bryan’s hometown of Tulsa, Okla.



