DRILLERS 8, NATURALS 1

Tulsa scored five runs in the top of the seventh to break open a tight game and defeat Northwest Arkansas on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Drillers scored single tallies in the first, third and fourth innings, but took control in the seventh. They scored five to lead 7-0. Only two of those five were earned against Naturals reliever Noah Murdock. Chandler Champlain (4-4) took the loss for Northwest Arkansas, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter, but he did give up three home runs.

Ben Casparius (2-0) picked up the win for the Drillers. He pitched five scoreless innings, struck out three and walked two.