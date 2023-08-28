First-place Seattle racks up 11th win in 12 games

SEATTLE -- Luis Castillo pitched seven shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners grabbed sole possession of first place in the AL West, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Teoscar Hernandez and Julio Rodriguez homered off rookie Alec Marsh (0-7) as the Mariners (74-56) won for the 11th time in 12 games and improved to a major league-best 36-14 since July 1.

Seattle moved one game ahead of Texas (73-57) and Houston (74-58). The Mariners trailed by 7 1/2 games on Aug. 15 but have sole possession of first this late in a season for the first time since 2003.

"We have a lot of baseball to go," Seattle Manager Scott Servais said.

"There's no question about it. But we have played extremely well, really since the first of July. And it's a testament to our players. They just keep their head down and focus on getting better."

Castillo (11-7) allowed 1 hit, struck out 6 and walked 1 to win his fourth consecutive start. Andres Munoz struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save.

TWINS 7, RANGERS 6 (13) Jonathan Hernandez (1-2) walked three batters in the 13th inning, among a season-high 10 walks by Texas pitchers. The Rangers' only other day without a share of the lead was after play on April 8.

ASTROS 17, TIGERS 4 Justin Verlander (10-6) struck out seven and allowed two hits over five scoreless innings against his first team and got his 254th win as Houston defeated Detroit.

GUARDIANS 10, BLUE JAYS 7 (11) Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking double in the 11th off Jay Jackson (3-1), and Jose Ramirez and Ramon Laureano hit two-run home runs as Cleveland defeated Toronto.

RAYS 7, YANKEES 4 Brandon Lowe homered and drove in four runs, and New York (62-68) dropped a season-high six games under .500 by losing to Tampa Bay.

WHITE SOX 6, ATHLETICS 1 Mike Clevinger (6-6) struck out 10 in seven innings, his 13th career double-digit strikeout game as Chicago defeated Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 10, PADRES 6 William Contreras homered and doubled, Sal Frelick drove in three runs and Milwaukee won its eighth consecutive game by beating San Diego.

CUBS 10, PIRATES 1 Cody Bellinger had three hits and five RBI, raising his total to 53 since July 1 and 75 this season as Chicago defeated Pittsburgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, REDS 2 Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly off Lucas Sims to break a 2-2 tie in the eighth as Arizona took three of four from Cincinnati.

GIANTS 8, BRAVES 5 Patrick Bailey hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the fifth inning, fellow rookie Casey Schmitt hit his first home run since in 3 1/2 months, and San Francisco avoided a three-game sweep by beating Atlanta.

MARLINS 2, NATIONALS 1 Jorge Soler hit his 35th home run, a two-run drive in the third against Trevor Williams (6-8) as Miami defeated Washington.

PHILLIES 3, CARDINALS 0 Aaron Nola (12-8) allowed one hit and struck out nine in seven innings, Kyle Schwarber homered on the first pitch of the game from Drew Rom (0-2) and NL wild-card leading Philadelphia defeated St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 7, RED SOX 4 Mookie Betts capped his return to Boston with a second consecutive three-hit game, hitting a two-run home run for Los Angeles.

METS 3, ANGELS 2 Pete Alonso hit a tying double in the eighth inning and Rafael Ortega a winning single in the ninth off Reynaldo Lopez (2-7) as New York stopped a four-game losing streak by beating Los Angeles.

ROCKIES 4, ORIOLES 3 Hunter Goodman had two hits and RBI, scoring the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning of his major league debut as Colorado stopped a six-game losing streak by beating Baltimore.





