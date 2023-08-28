Gillen, Head lead Arkansas past Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas volleyball Coach Jason Watson wasn’t sure the Razorbacks played their best, but the No. 25 Razorbacks took care of business with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-19) win over Tulsa to close the Razorback Classic on Sunday afternoon at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

“I thought we were clean. I don’t know if we were playing our best volley, but an afternoon match on a Sunday is probably a little hard,” Watson said.

Both teams took care of Michigan State on Friday. The Razorbacks (2-0) won 3-0, while the Hurricane took four sets.

Outside hitters Jill Gillen and Taylor Head formed a nice 1-2 punch against Tulsa on Sunday, hammering 15 and 13 kills, respectively, for the Razorbacks, who trailed only briefly. Both finished with double-doubles as Gillen added a team-high 14 digs and Head had 10 digs and three aces.

Maggie Cartwright added nine kills on the right side with just one error. Setter Hannah Hogue from Fort Smith registered a double-double dishing out 37 assists to go with 11 digs.

Kayley Cassaday, a 5-foot-11 fifth-year senior outside hitter, finished with a match-high 17 kills with just one error and hit .372 to lead Tulsa.

Watson was especially pleased how his team focused on the task at hand with no thoughts of two matches coming up this week against No. 2 Wisconsin in Barnhill Arena. Arkansas hosts the Big Ten power for back-to-back matches on Wednesday and Thursday. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. each evening.

“What I thought was most important is that we didn’t get distracted by what’s coming,” Watson said. “And I think that was the biggest concern. As well as Tulsa, their outside hitter number 10 (Cassaday) is a nice volleyball player. … She can get away from you pretty quickly.

“I don’t know if we passed quite as well as we did on Friday, but our left sides especially Jill and Maggie were pretty clean and pretty efficient. One of the things I thought Hannah did nice tonight, there was a little more distribution to Maggie than there was the night before and I think that’s going to be key.” Sania Petties, a 6-1 junior middle blocker, transferred to Arkansas from Mississippi State. She finished with seven kills and a team-best four block assists. She said there were a few nerves in the opener, but it was better on Sunday. The chemistry is also great already, Petties said.

“Today I was feeling excited just to be the second game as a Razorback,” Petties said. “… The first one definitely some nerves. Just coming out here for my first time of course there’s going to be nerves. But the second one, I think I was a little bit more calm. Not as much pressure as I had Friday. Today was way better than Friday.

“Our passing is amazing. I can’t even comprehend how much our back-row players do and they’re helping out our front row out so much … Our chemistry is amazing right now.”