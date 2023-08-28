High school football: After one week

The high school football season is off and running, and the best performances on the first Friday night came from northwest Arkansas.

Bentonville shut out a traditionally strong Broken Arrow, Okla., program by a final score of 41-0, and Fayetteville destroyed Cabot by a final score of 43-21.

Bentonville jumps from No. 7 to No. 3 in our Top 10. Fayetteville moves from No. 8 to No. 5. And Cabot drops all the way out of the Top 10 after having been No. 3 in preseason.

No. 1 Bryant took a half to get warmed up against Benton in the Salt Bowl but looked like its old self in the second half against the Panthers. The final score of 35-6 is about what we've come to expect in this game.

Greenwood remains No. 1 in Class 6A following an impressive 49-21 victory over Stillwater, Okla.

Little Rock Parkview is still No. 1 in Class 5A after an equally impressive 52-21 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

We have a new No. 1 in Class 4A, and it's a familiar name. The Warren Lumberjacks are in the top spot following their 42-7 victory over Stuttgart.

The top game this week has No. 2 Conway playing its first game under head coach Buck James at No. 3 Bentonville. No. 2 against No. 3 in just the second week of the season: It doesn't get much better than that.

Here are the updated rankings:

Overall

1. Bryant

2. Conway

3. Bentonville

4. Greenwood

5. Fayetteville

6. Pulaski Academy

7. Little Rock Parkview

8. Little Rock Christian

9. Little Rock Catholic

10. Warren





Class 7A

1. Bryant

2. Conway

3. Bentonville

4. Fayetteville

5. Cabot





Class 6A

1. Greenwood

2. Pulaski Academy

3. Little Rock Christian

4. Little Rock Catholic

5. Benton





Class 5A

1. Little Rock Parkview

2. Little Rock Mills

3. Shiloh Christian

4. Hot Springs

5. Joe T. Robinson





Class 4A

1. Warren

2. Malvern

3. Rivercrest

4. Harding Academy

5. Elkins





Class 3A

1. Prescott

2. Camden Harmony Grove

3. Booneville

4. Charleston

5. Glen Rose





Class 2A

1. Hazen

2. East Poinsett County

3. Mineral Springs

4. Des Arc

5. Mount Ida