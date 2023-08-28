High school football

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Arkadelphia at Hot Springs Dierks at Horatio
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Atkins at Dover
Bald Knob at Southside Batesville
Baptist Prep at Conway Christian Benton Harmony Grove at DeWitt
Bentonville West at Cabot
Tulsa Bishop Kelley at Rogers
Blytheville at Osceola
Booneville at Ozark
Brinkley at Mountain View
Camden Harmony Grove at Harding Academy Carlisle at Junction city
Cave City at Walnut Ridge
St. Louis Christian Brothers at Bryant Clarendon at Barton
Clarksville at Morrilton
Conway at Bentonville
Corning at Izard County
Cross County at Corning
Crossett at Magnolia
Cutter-Morning Star at Hermitage
Danville at Mountainburg
Dardanelle at Pottsville
De Queen at Ashdown
Dermott at Parkers Chapel
El Dorado at Camden Fairview
Elkins at Charleston
England at Bigelow
Episcopal Collegiate at Smackover
Farmington at Springdale
Fayetteville at North Little Rock
Foreman at Gurdon
Fort Smith Southside at Van Buren
Fouke at Mineral Springs
Genoa Central at Spring Hill
Gentry at Pea Ridge
Glen Rose at Malvern
Greenland at Green Forest
Greenwood at Fort Smith Northside
Hackett at Pocola, Okla.
Hamburg at Lake Village
Hampton at Poyen
Harrison at Mountain Home
Hazen at Des Arc
Heber Springs at Clinton
Hector at Quitman Helena-West Helena
Highland at Gosnell
Hope at Nashville
Inola, Okla. at Gravette
Joe T. Robinson at Forrest City
Jonesboro Westside at Hoxie
Lafayette County at Junction City
Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro
Lamar at Waldron
Lincoln at Westville, Okla.
Lonoke at Melbourne
Madison (Miss) Ridgeland Academy at Pulaski Academy
Magazine at Lavaca
Magnet Cove at Fordyce
Manila at East Poinsett County
Maumelle at Batesville
Mayflower at Drew Central
Mena at Centerpoint
Midland at Cedar Ridge
Mills at Rivercrest
Monticello at Bauxite
Mount Ida at McCrory
Mountain Pine at Fountain Lake
Murfreesboro at Bearden
Newport at Beebe
Palestine-Wheatley
Paris at Mansfield
Perryville at Central Arkansas Christian
Piggott at Paragould
Pine Bluff at Little Rock Central*
Pocahontas at Nettleton
Prairie Grove at Huntsville
Rison at Bismarck
Russellville at Hot Springs Lakeside
Shiloh Christian at Little Rock Christian
Siloam Springs at Alma
Springdale Har-Ber at Bixby, Okla.
Thayer, Mo. at Salem
Valley View at Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Vilonia at Greenbrier
Warren at White Hall
Watson Chapel at McGehee
West Fork at Berryville
Woodlawn at Bastrop (La.)
Prairie View Yellville-Summit at Johnson County Westside
*at Scott Field, Little Rock