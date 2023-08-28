Sections
High school football

Today at 3:14 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Arkadelphia at Hot Springs Dierks at Horatio

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Atkins at Dover 

Bald Knob at Southside Batesville 

Baptist Prep at Conway Christian Benton Harmony Grove at DeWitt 

Bentonville West at Cabot 

Tulsa Bishop Kelley at Rogers 

Blytheville at Osceola 

Booneville at Ozark 

Brinkley at Mountain View 

Camden Harmony Grove at Harding Academy Carlisle at Junction city 

Cave City at Walnut Ridge 

St. Louis Christian Brothers at Bryant Clarendon at Barton 

Clarksville at Morrilton 

Conway at Bentonville 

Corning at Izard County 

Cross County at Corning 

Crossett at Magnolia 

Cutter-Morning Star at Hermitage 

Danville at Mountainburg 

Dardanelle at Pottsville 

De Queen at Ashdown

 Dermott at Parkers Chapel 

El Dorado at Camden Fairview 

Elkins at Charleston 

England at Bigelow 

Episcopal Collegiate at Smackover 

Farmington at Springdale

 Fayetteville at North Little Rock 

Foreman at Gurdon 

Fort Smith Southside at Van Buren 

Fouke at Mineral Springs 

Genoa Central at Spring Hill 

Gentry at Pea Ridge 

Glen Rose at Malvern 

Greenland at Green Forest 

Greenwood at Fort Smith Northside 

Hackett at Pocola, Okla. 

Hamburg at Lake Village 

Hampton at Poyen 

Harrison at Mountain Home 

Hazen at Des Arc 

Heber Springs at Clinton 

Hector at Quitman Helena-West Helena 

Highland at Gosnell 

Hope at Nashville 

Inola, Okla. at Gravette 

Joe T. Robinson at Forrest City 

Jonesboro Westside at Hoxie 

Lafayette County at Junction City 

Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro 

Lamar at Waldron 

Lincoln at Westville, Okla. 

Lonoke at Melbourne 

Madison (Miss) Ridgeland Academy at Pulaski Academy 

Magazine at Lavaca 

Magnet Cove at Fordyce 

Manila at East Poinsett County 

Maumelle at Batesville 

Mayflower at Drew Central 

Mena at Centerpoint 

Midland at Cedar Ridge 

Mills at Rivercrest 

Monticello at Bauxite 

Mount Ida at McCrory 

Mountain Pine at Fountain Lake 

Murfreesboro at Bearden

 Newport at Beebe 

Palestine-Wheatley 

Paris at Mansfield 

Perryville at Central Arkansas Christian 

Piggott at Paragould 

Pine Bluff at Little Rock Central* 

Pocahontas at Nettleton 

Prairie Grove at Huntsville 

Rison at Bismarck 

Russellville at Hot Springs Lakeside 

Shiloh Christian at Little Rock Christian 

Siloam Springs at Alma 

Springdale Har-Ber at Bixby, Okla. 

Thayer, Mo. at Salem 

Valley View at Poplar Bluff, Mo. 

Vilonia at Greenbrier 

Warren at White Hall 

Watson Chapel at McGehee 

West Fork at Berryville 

Woodlawn at Bastrop (La.) 

Prairie View Yellville-Summit at Johnson County Westside

*at Scott Field, Little Rock

