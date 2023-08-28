Hogs represent

University of Arkansas women's track and field teammates Nickisha Pryce and Amber Anning found themselves running with opposing relays on Sunday in the final race of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, as both earned medals.

Pryce helped Jamaica take the silver medal in the 1,600-meter relay and Anning helped Great Britain claim the bronze.

The Netherlands won the relay in a world-leading time of 3 minutes, 20.72 seconds with a strong anchor leg from Femke Bol.

Jamaica, with Pryce running the third leg, finished second in 3:20.88. Anning ran the second leg for Great Britain's third-place team that ran 3:21.04.

The United States won the men's 1,600 relay in 2:57.31 as Christopher Bailey, a senior for the Razorbacks during the 2023 season, earned a gold medal.

Bailey didn't run in Sunday's final, but he helped win the gold medal by running a leg on Saturday's U.S. team that won its heat.

Bailey and Matthew Boling, from Georgia, were replaced in the men's relay final as the U.S. ran a team of Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson and Rai Benjamin.

During the indoor season, Pryce and Anning ran on Arkansas' 1,600-meter relay that ran a world-record time of 3:21.75 at the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., to help the Razorbacks win the team national title.

Pryce and Anning both ran the second leg in Saturday's 1,600-meter relay preliminary races when Jamaica and Great Britain won their heats.

On Sunday, Pryce handed the baton to anchor Stacy Ann Williams with the lead for Jamaica.

"I just went all in to win," Pryce said in an Arkansas news release. "I wanted to get a safe pass to Stacy Ann. I felt good about my race, but we came out here to win.

"I just did my best. We didn't win, but I'm pleased with the effort."

Anning handed off the Ana Pipi with Great Britain in second place for the third leg.

"I knew the second leg was going to be a lot tougher than yesterday," Anning said in an Arkansas news release. "There are some really great girls on it, but I stayed strong and set it up nicely.

"The girls did a really good job of taking it home and finishing it for us."

Pryce transferred to Arkansas from Western Iowa Community College and Anning transferred from LSU.

"It's been amazing," Anning said of her experience at the World Championships in a video posted on Arkansas' social media site. "I've had a really good time. I'm so lucky to be selected [to run on the relay].

"I gave it my all, and I'm just really happy to end it with a medal. It's unbelievable. To finish on this high is just amazing.

"I just have to give so much thanks to [Razorbacks] Coach [Chris] Johnson and all the people at Arkansas. I can't wait to get back to college and have a great last collegiate season."

Other athletes with Arkansas ties to earn medals at the World Championships were Ryan Crouser (gold for the U.S. in the shot-put), Rosey Effiong (gold for the U.S. in the mixed 1,600-meter relay), Wayne Pinnock (silver for Jamaica in the long jump), Shamier Little (silver for the U.S. in the 400-meter hurdles) and Tara Davis-Woodhall (silver for the U.S. in the long jump).

Crouser and Davis-Woodhall train at Arkansas, Effiong and Pinnock will be juniors for the Razorbacks this year and Little is an Arkansas volunteer assistant coach.