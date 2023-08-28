Joshua Davidson, 33, former deputy sheriff in Dallas County, Ala., was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman whom he stopped for a broken tag light in Selma, federal prosecutors said.

Nadine Dorries, Britain's culture secretary, has resigned, slamming the door behind her with a letter that calls Premier Rishi Sunak a leader "with no mandate" presiding over "a zombie Parliament" and a man who puts personal ambition above the nation's stability.

Garry Gadikian, of Atlantic City, N.J., said cycling nude through Philadelphia in an annual ride that promotes fuel-conscious transportation and body positivity is a "very freeing experience, and definitely something that you should do once in your life for that freedom."

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, said the prosecutors who have brought charges against him "intentionally waited years and years and years for something that happened to bring it now when he is the leading candidate for the Republican Party."

Jing Hong Liu, an Ohio restaurant worker, has reunited with his children, ages 5 and 3, in a New York City intensive care unit as they're treated for injuries suffered in the same hammer attack that killed their mother and for which a roommate has been arrested.

Marta Medina, 50, of New York City, said Cindy Maxwell, 45, her friend who was found shot to death by police and decomposing in her Bronx apartment, "lived in the building a long time and she had two daughters."

Mark Patterson, a National Guard officer of Weare, N.H., is expected to be charged with assault, sexual harassment and violating general orders and scheduled to be court-martialed in January 2024, according to Maj. Micah Maxwell, a spokesperson for U.S. Army North.

Andrea Smith, an ethnic studies professor at the University of California, Riverside, agreed to retire from the institution to avoid an investigation into a faculty complaint, which accused her of false claims of American Indian identity that violated academic integrity.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, postponed his trip to China because "given the current state of Sino-Japanese relations, the timing is not appropriate," sources on the Chinese side told The Washington Post.