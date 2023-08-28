Sections
Jonesboro Police: Female victim injured in Thursday stabbing

by Remington Miller | Today at 12:31 p.m.
FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A female victim was injured in a Thursday stabbing, the Jonesboro Police Department said on Facebook.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Bell Street after getting reports of a subject with a weapon, the post said Thursday just after 7:30 p.m. 

When they arrived around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers found a female victim with an “apparent stab wound”  and she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, the post said. 

Neither the identity nor an update on the condition of the victim were immediately released. 

“Several people were arrested in this active investigation,” the post said.

The identities of any suspects were also not immediately released. 

