KUAR rebranding to Little Rock Public Radio

KUAR, Little Rock’s National Public Radio affiliate station, has rebranded and changed its name to Little Rock Public Radio, the station said in a news release on Monday.

The station has served central Arkansas for 50 years as KUAR/KLRE Public Radio, the release said.

“While our name has evolved, our dedication to delivering unparalleled news, informative content, and captivating programming that embodies the spirit of central Arkansas remains unwavering,” the release said.

"Little Rock Public Radio is more than just a name; it's a representation of the heart and soul of our community. Our programming will continue to provide a trusted source of connection and inspiration, weaving together the stories, voices, and music that define us,” the release said.

The radio station is still a service of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, a story on the station’s website said Monday.

An interview with the general manager of the station, Jonathan Seaborn, that aired on the station Monday morning said the station was looking to attract a younger audience.

“As is every institution’s goal right now, we’re looking to broaden our audiences and reach a younger audience,” Seaborn said.