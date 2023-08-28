Parentheses overload

Has anyone noticed Dr. Bradley Gitz's excessive use of parentheses lately? In his previous three columns, he's used six, 13, and 11 parenthetical interjections. It seems easy enough to write your column in a way that doesn't necessitate interruptions mid-sentence. Otherwise, readers (like me) have to write a letter to someone who can do something about it (like the editor) in hopes that something changes (like Dr. Gitz edits out some of his parentheses).

MATTHEW BERTUCCI

Fayetteville

Take issue seriously

In spite of the Trump cult, Russia, China, Jihadi terrorists and pandemics; the poverty and violence fueling the immigration--crisis--as we are told (or is it just fear of them marrying our children and changing the pigmentation of America?); in spite of more and worse climate disasters, I'm optimistic.

Actually, I'm leaning pessimistic about that last one. Most terrible things will resolve after much confusion, pain and injustice, but I believe they will resolve over the arc of history, or civilization, which, I believe, is headed toward a better future.

But the arc of history could be stopped in its tracks and turned in a different direction, maybe over a cliff, by the refusal to open eyes and see the effects of climate change and to hear those whose life's work is to study the climate; by the selfish, greedy indifference to the future we are creating for our children and grandchildren; by the sanctimonious responsibility-shirking of "putting it in God's hands"; by the callous promotion of anti-science sentiment to defend the status quo, among other mass hysteria.

We will, at some point, be hit upside the head and forced to deal with it. But will it be in time? Or too late?

We must elect only leaders who are on the right side of this existential* issue. It's the single issue that deserves every vote in every election. It's all that really matters.

*Existential means having to do with our existence. As in: Climate change threatens our existence. OK, it might not wipe us out, but it will mess us up real good. Instead of existential, how about the looming beat-down-to-a-coma issue? Or cruising-for-a-bruising issue? Something like that.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

About that mug shot

Re Donald Trump: I guess he was trying to present himself as a strong, tough guy. What I saw was the Devil incarnate with eyes radiating anger, evil, hate, etc. Sure gave me a jolt.

SALLY CRAVENS

Little Rock