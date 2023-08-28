Local roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bentonville takes 2nd in Early Bird

Bentonville finished 4-1 on the day, falling 25-14, 25-14 to Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo in the finals of the Early Bird tournament at Bentonville High School. The Lady Tigers swept Rockbridge (Mo.), Siloam Springs, Van Buren and Conway to reach the finals.

Har-Ber falls in Early Bird semifinals

Springdale Har-Ber fell 25-16, 25-19 to Springfield Kickapoo in the semifinals of the Early Bird tournament in Bentonville on Saturday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Bentonville West (2-0), Greenwood (2-0), Cabot (2-0) and Rock Bridge (2-0), but fell to eventual champion 25-16, 25-19. Brooklyn Ware finished with a team-high 28 kills and 10 aces on the day for Har-Ber, while Logan Lightburn added 22 kills. Korlynn Hall chipped in 18. Ridglee Thompson dished out 79 assists, while Kinley Cobb contributed 31 digs. Hall also had 16 blocks (five solos).

Hackett wins Alma tournament

Michaelyn Freeman finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces to lead Hackett past Mansfield 25-12, 25-22 in the finals of the Alma tournament on Saturday evening. Makenzie Free finished with a team-best 14 digs along with eight kills, while Lilly Oxford added 12. Setter Prairie Vaughn dished out 21 assists. The Lady Hornets also downed Huntsville, Lavaca and Elkins in pool play, then defeated Thaden School 25-13, 25-10 in the semifinals.

PREP FOOTBALL

Subiaco Academy wins opener

Subiaco Academy erupted for 22 points in the second quarter to build a 28-8 halftime lead, and the Trojans held on for a 28-16 victory over Spring Hill on Friday. Chris Munroe completed 14 of 27 passes for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards on 15 carries. Anthony Gehrig rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, while catching six passes for 68 yards and one touchdown. Brody Koch added five catches for 68 yards, while Emmett Page had two catches for 41 yards and a score, and Caleb Cowell one catch for 36 yards. Koch and Camarion Riano each had 14 total tackles on defense, while Caleb Caldwell had 10 and Gehrig made nine tackles and caught two interceptions.