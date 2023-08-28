Little Rock police seek info on August 19 homicide

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information related to an Aug. 19 shooting death.

The department released two images Monday afternoon on social media of a car and occupants investigators believe are connected to a suspect in the case.

The pictures show a black "newer model" of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Edition with temporary tags.

According to police, the cars is possibly connected to the murder of Tiffany Sherman, 18.

On Aug. 19, Sherman arrived at a local hospital around 1:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries. Officers then discovered a crime scene near East 14th Street and Bond Street.

On Aug. 20, family and friends of Sherman joined the Arkansas Stop the Violence organization at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Little Rock to ask the community for help in solving her murder.

The police department has asked that anyone with knowledge of the owners/occupant of the vehicle to call (501) 371-4660.