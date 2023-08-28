Man found in Arkansas River near Jefferson identified

Jefferson County sheriff’s investigators have identified the body of a 53-year-old man found in the Arkansas River on Friday.

Dennis Dees of Kingsland was the man who was found in the water by fishermen just down from Lock and Dam 5 in the community of Jefferson, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to the area off of Bartlett Road at about 5:11 p.m. Friday, according to an earlier release.

“There were no obvious signs of foul play, leading investigators to believe that the death is either medical or drowning related,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. “It appears that Mr. Dees had been fishing from the bank along the river. The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.”