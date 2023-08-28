The nation in brief: 4 astronauts arrive at Space Station

4 astronauts arrive at Space Station

The Crew Dragon spacecraft launched Saturday by SpaceX successfully docked with the International Space Station as its crew of four astronauts began their six-month mission.

The docking took place at 8:16 p.m. while the two spacecrafts were orbiting above Australia, SpaceX officials said in a streamed broadcast.

Called Crew-7, this journey marks SpaceX's seventh operational human spaceflight mission to the space station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program. It's also the 11th time SpaceX has launched humans into orbit.

It comes as Boeing Co. -- NASA's other Commercial Crew provider -- works to get its long-delayed Starliner spacecraft ready to fly next year. Delays have raised concerns about NASA's goal of having multiple lifelines to the International Space Station.

Led by NASA astronaut and commander Jasmin Moghbeli, Saturday's crew includes Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. The crew is scheduled to return to Earth in early 2024.

The four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-6 mission, who have been living on the International Space Station since March, will spend the next week welcoming the Crew-7 astronauts before returning to Earth in their own Crew Dragon capsule, tentatively scheduled for Friday.

The launch of Crew-7 comes after SpaceX disclosed issues with sticky valves on a previous Dragon flight.

Ultimately, the company pinpointed the source of the problem. Some of the propellant the Dragon spacecraft uses can mix with too much moisture in the air, creating acid that corrodes the valve.

Maui blaze prompts evacuation order

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- An evacuation order following a brush fire that burned 10 acres on Maui was lifted by emergency officials Saturday.

The fire prompted Maui authorities to temporarily evacuate residents Saturday from a neighborhood of Lahaina, just a few miles from the site recently ravaged by blazes, before firefighters brought it under control.

The Maui County Emergency Management Agency announced in a social media post that the evacuation ended at 5 p.m. and residents could return home.

Firefighters doused flames from above using a helicopter and with hoses on the ground, said John Heggie, a spokesperson for Maui County's Joint Information Center.

Maui County said online the fire no longer posed an active threat but firefighters were working in the area and evacuees should stay clear until it was safe to return.

The evacuation order had covered a small number of homes in the hills above Kaanapali resort hotels. It was not immediately clear how many people were affected.

At least 115 people were killed and 2,000 structures destroyed Aug. 8, when a wildfire tore through downtown Lahaina. Minimal rains have pushed the area into drought. Louisville shooting

Louisville shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt

LOUISVILLE, Ky -- A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville about 3 a.m. and found a man dead, Louisville Police Maj. Shannon Lauder told media near the scene. Another man wounded by gunfire was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports. There have been no arrests in the shooting. Lauder urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

The shooting occurred near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge in the city's downtown area.

Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning.

Marine Corps pilot killed in crash ID'd

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. military has identified the Marine Corps pilot who was killed Thursday when his combat jet crashed near a San Diego base during a training flight.

Maj. Andrew Mettler was piloting an F/A-18D Hornet when it went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement from its headquarters in Cherry Point, N.C.

Searchers recovered Mettler's body at the site, and the crash remains under investigation.

Known as "Simple Jack," Mettler was a native of Georgia and stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina. He was commissioned in 2007 and was a leader in his squadron, the Fighting Bengals, at the time of his death.

"I had the great honor of flying in an F/A-18D with Simple Jack and will always remember his skill piloting the Hornet and his wry smile," Maj. Gen. Scott Benedict, the commanding general of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement.

The crash site was described as government property east of the air station. The site about 10 miles north of downtown San Diego is an area of largely vacant land.



