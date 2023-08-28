Motor sports results

F1
Dutch Grand Prix results
At Circuit Zandvoort
Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Lap length: 4 kilometers
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 72 laps, 2:24:04.411, 25 points.
2. (5) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Aston Martin, 72, +3.744 seconds, 18.
3. (12) Pierre Gasly, France, Alpine, 72, +7.058, 15.
4. (7) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 72, +10.068, 12.
5. (6) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 72, +12.541, 10.
6. (13) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 72, +13.209, 8.
7. (2) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 72, +13.232, 6.
8. (4) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 72, +15.155, 4.
9. (8) Oscar Piastri, Australia, McLaren, 72, +16.580, 2.
10. (16) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 72, +18.346, 1.
11. (11) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 72, +20.087.
12. (14) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Haas, 72, +20.840.
13. (19) Liam Lawson, New Zealand, Alphatauri, 72, +26.147.
14. (20) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 72, +26.410.
15. (18) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 72, +27.388.
16. (17) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 72, +29.893.
17. (3) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 72, +55.754.
18. (15) Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, did not finish, 62.
19. (9) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, did not finish, 41.
20. (10) Logan Sargeant, USA, Williams, did not finish, 14.
IndyCar
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 results
At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Madison, Ill.
Lap length: 1.25 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 260 laps, Running.
2. (3) Pato O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
3. (6) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
4. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
5. (10) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
6. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
7. (14) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
8. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
9. (8) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
10. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
11. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
12. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
13. (26) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
14. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
15. (22) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
16. (11) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
17. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 259, Running.
18. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.
19. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.
20. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.
21. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.
22. (28) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 258, Running.
23. (13) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 257, Running.
24. (27) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 254, Running.
25. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 210, Did not finish.
26. (17) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 119, Did not finish.
27. (9) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 58, Did not finish.
28. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.