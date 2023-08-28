



Within mere days of releasing the song "Rich Men North of Richmond," Oliver Anthony went from unknown singer to Billboard history-maker. People on the right, including Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, were quick to label the song as the new conservative "anthem." But according to Anthony, the right-wing politicians singing his praises might want to give the tune another listen. Anthony said his song was particularly out of place at the top of the Republican debate, where candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie argued over which of them should challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election. To some, the lyrics of "Rich Men North of Richmond" tout some very common right-wing talking points, including slamming taxes and the welfare system. However, Anthony thinks some people are missing the point. He chuckled while discussing the matter on YouTube. "That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden," he said. "That song was written about the people on that stage and a lot more too. Not just them, but definitely them." Anthony went on to say that liberals criticizing his music should also refrain from attacking him over the way his message is being "weaponized" politically.

Former One Direction member Liam Payne announced that he has postponed his South American tour after he was hospitalized for a "serious kidney infection." The singer shared a video message Friday morning on Instagram. "I've been a little bit unwell recently, and I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection," he said. "I've just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this." He went on to say he's surrounded at home by the "best people" trying to help him recover. "But yeah, we're gonna have to reschedule the tour," he said. Payne asked ticket holders to wait for information concerning refunds. "I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets -- so please look out for updates from your point of purchase."









In this Monday, May 9, 2016 file photo, Liam Payne poses during a photo call for the Global Gift Gala at Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)





