FOOTBALL

Bowl ban for Arizona State

Arizona State has issued a self-imposed one-year bowl ban amid an NCAA investigation for possible infractions incurred under former coach Herm Edwards. The ban announced Sunday is a preemptive step as the NCAA investigates the Sun Devils for alleged recruiting violations during covid. The NCAA has been investigating the program since 2021, looking into allegations that the Sun Devils hosted recruits during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic. The NCAA shut down official visits to campus by high school prospects in all sports and banned coaches from taking recruiting trips for more than a year because of covid. Several assistants resigned or were fired due to the investigation.

Browns add RB Strong

Looking to bolster their backfield depth behind star Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Sunday in a trade with the New England Patriots. The Browns sent offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the Patriots for Strong, a fourth-round pick last season by New England. Cleveland made the move two days before NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53. The 5-11, 205-pound Strong, who played at South Dakota State, appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He gained 100 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown, adding seven catches for 42 yards.

Grant out for season

Jakeem Grant Sr.'s inspiring comeback with the Browns came to an abrupt, painful stop. Grant, who was signed last year to fix Cleveland's return game, will miss his second consecutive season with an injury after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff in Saturday's exhibition game in Kansas City. Grant had worked his way back from an Achilles tendon tear only to suffer another major injury the first time he touched the ball for Cleveland in a game. He signed a three-year, $10 million contract as a free agent in 2022.

WR checks out of hospital

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning and is in the NFL's concussion protocol after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Miami's preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday night. Miami Coach Mike McDaniel said Davis was at the Dolphins' facility and will be further evaluated. Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville's Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

MOTOR SPORTS

Dixon claims Bommarito 500

IndyCar ironman Scott Dixon capitalized on needing to make only three pit stops and kept his championship hopes alive in winning Sunday's Bommarito 500. The victory was the 55th of Dixon's career and it came in his record extending 320th consecutive start. He set the record last week. Dixon had held the lead for 82 laps before making his final pit stop on lap 196. With all of the cars on the lead lap having to pit after he made his final stop, the 43-year-old took the checkered flag, finishing more than 22 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Pato O'Ward.

Nine in a row for Verstappen

Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record of nine straight victories, and increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third consecutive world title. The Red Bull star clinched his third consecutive win from pole position at the Zandvoort track, with veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain finishing second and picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap. Alpine driver Pierre Gasly crossed the line in fourth place behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, but the Frenchman moved up to third because Perez was given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Driver released from hospital

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece, whose car rolled about a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway, was on his way home about 12 hours later after being discharged from a hospital Sunday. Stewart-Haas Racing said Preece was headed back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was "awake, alert and mobile" and "had been communicating with family and friends." The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track's infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.

BASEBALL

Rockies release Profar

The Colorado Rockies released outfielder Jurickson Profar, who hit .236 with 8 home runs, 39 RBI and one stolen base after signing a one-year contract as a free agent that paid him $8.75 million. Hunter Goodman's contract was selected from Albuquerque and the 23-year-old started at first base and batted sixth against Baltimore on Sunday in his major league debut.

OLYMPICS

Former skater dies in crash

Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Ontario earlier this week, according to Skate Canada. She was 31. Paul was in a vehicle with her baby on Tuesday when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars. The baby was taken to a children's hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian championship medals and competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She retired from competitive skating in 2016.