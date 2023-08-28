OL from ’26 class commits to UA

Bear McWhorter, a heavily-recruited offensive lineman in the class of 2026, verbally committed to University of Arkansas on Sunday.

McWhorter, 6-4 and 288 pounds, of Cass (Ga.) High School had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Louisville, Mississippi State and North Carolina State, among others.

He, his father and Cass offensive coordinator, Josh, and his sister, Lily, visited Fayetteville in June for a camp. He has visited the campus about six times. His sister is a senior at Cass and plans to attend the UA after she graduates.

A preseason MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Football Team selection, McWhorter was recruited by offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and Coach Sam Pittman.

"I really realized it when I visited during the summer with my sister," McWhorter said. "Just how Coach Pittman took care of my family. That just made Arkansas stand out. I was going to take a few more game visits, but I sat down with my family and had a talk and I wasn't going to wait, I was ready to do it."

He gained national attention as an eighth grader when he rented a billboard on Interstate 49 near Fayetteville which read, "Coach Pittman, I want to be a Hog."

McWhorter had high praise for Kennedy and Pittman.

"They're some special O-line guys," McWhorter said. "I don't think either one of them will leave each other So I think they're good at Arkansas. They know what they're doing when it comes to the O-line. Just look at the guys they've coached and sent to the league. I think that's who I want to play for."

McWhorter said having the chance to attend he same college as his sister is exciting.

"It would be really cool," he said. "We grew up together and done everything together since we were kids. It would be really cool staying together."

He is the second commitment for the 2026 class.