100 years ago

Aug. 28, 1923

One of the latest attractions to be added to the State Fair is a dog show. It has been definitely decided, according to Earle W. Hodges, director of publicity, to include a kennel exhibit. C. T. Davis, a local newspaper man, will be in charge of the exhibit. This is the first year that a dog exhibit has been attempted at the fair. Last week the idea was suggested in one of the local papers, and it became so popular with the public that the fair directors decided a dog show should be added to the attractions. Hundreds of people have inquired about the kennel exhibit. It is said that the general interest is very keen. A department of one of the larger buildings will be devoted to the canine display. It has not been decided which building will be devoted to the exhibit.

50 years ago

Aug. 28, 1973

The Pulaski County School District's Follow Through program Thursday will elect parents to serve with professional educators on the Policy Advisory Committee, set up to work with school administration in making at College Station, Scott and Harris Elementary Schools. The Follow Through program is designed to Carry the gains by poor children in early childhood program experiences to the first three grades of school by applying an extensive approach to learning problems. Two boards will be elected, one for College Station and one for the Scott-Harris areas. Positions to be contested are presidents, secretary, public relations chairman, program chairman, non-parent position one, non-parent position two, non-parent position three, and members-at-large, positions one and two. Only parents of children enrolled in the Follow Through program are eligible to vote.

25 years ago

Aug. 28, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville School Board approved the district's annual budget Thursday night and chose Pepsi over Coca-Cola in the battle for student taste buds. About $46.9 million of the $50.5 million budget will be needed to operate district schools for the 1998-99 school year. The board is projecting the district will receive $48.3 million in revenue, up from $48 million last year. The district will spend $228,770 on athletics and physical education; $243,108 for programs and school improvements; $1.5 million on curriculum and instruction; $116,000 on technology; $500,900 on transportation; $776,626 on food services, and $1.4 million on maintenance for the year. The remaining money will be used for salaries, benefits and debt service. The budget leaves about $3.7 million in reserve. The Pepsi choice was made by unanimous vote after the company offered the district $2.07 million for exclusive rights to its vending machines. Coca-Cola will not be sold at any Fayetteville school for the next 10 years. The district will receive $207,000 each year for 10 years from the company.

10 years ago

Aug. 28, 2013

An illegal duel in 1863 between two Confederate generals as Union troops were bearing down on Little Rock is the focus of an event Saturday at the Plantation Agriculture Museum in Scott. Re-enactments of the duel will be at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the museum at 4815 Arkansas 161 South, at the highway's junction with U.S. 165 in Scott, about 7 miles from the site of the actual duel. The event, sanctioned by the Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission, is free and open to the public. Near dawn on Sept. 6, 1863, Brig. Gen. John S. Marmaduke fatally wounded Brig. Gen. L. Marsh Walker, leaving the South without one of its military leaders with the Union army closing in on the state capital. The duel is considered in historical accounts to be "the last duel in Arkansas." Ben Hubbard and Mike Lewis, two Civil War re-enactors, will play the roles of Walker and Marmaduke, respectively, said Becky Jones, the museum's office manager.