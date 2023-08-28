OTHERS SAY: Fly a Pride flag for Laura Ann Carleton

This would be a good time to fly your multi-colored Pride flag. If you don't have one, this might be a good time to get one.

The rainbow flag, in all its forms and styles, is closely associated with the LGBTQ+ community as a signal of sexual identity and more broadly as a sign of support for equal rights.

Laura Ann Carleton flew the flag in front of her store in Cedar Glen, near Lake Arrowhead. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said a man shot Carleton to death after making disparaging comments about the flag. He fled, and was killed in a later confrontation with deputies.

Those like Carleton who fly the rainbow flag make a statement in support of solidarity, inclusiveness, welcome, dignity and equality. Those who violently attack the flag fliers make a statement of their own--a particularly un-American statement: No, not all people are created equal and not all people are entitled to life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness.