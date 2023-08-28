Pocahontas hospital set to be first in state to receive new designation for rural hospitals

St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center is set to become the first hospital in Arkansas to take advantage of a new designation allowing it to receive enhanced federal support in exchange for eliminating most inpatient services.

The Pocahontas hospital said its designation as a Rural Emergency Hospital will take effect Sept. 1.

Hospital Administrator Randy Barymon said he doesn't expect the change to have much effect on the services it offers.

"Only about 5% of our patients were actually inpatient extended stay patients, so for us and other rural facilities, I don't think that people look to rural facilities for their extended stay inpatient care," Barymon said.

Over the past 12 months, the hospital has had an average daily patient census in the single digits -- "maybe two or three," Barymon said.

"The cost of care for patients has certainly gone up, and our current reimbursement is lower than I think that it's probably ever been. We're fighting with insurances every day. ... You know, for those reasons, financially, you know, we needed to make some changes," he said.

The Rural Emergency Hospital designation was established by Congress through a covid relief and omnibus spending bill signed by then-President Donald Trump in December 2020.

Federal regulations on the designation took effect in January of this year, and the Arkansas Legislature passed a bill in February allowing the state Department of Health to create regulations allowing hospitals to apply for the status.

State lawmakers approved an emergency Health Department rule on Rural Emergency Hospitals in May that took effect for 120 days. A permanent rule cleared the Legislative Council on Friday.

To receive the designation, hospitals must have no more than 50 beds, provide 24/7 emergency services, keep the average length of patient stays to 24 hours or less and have a transfer agreement with a Level I or II trauma center.

In exchange, hospitals receive a 5% increase in their Medicare reimbursement for outpatient services. Medicare also pays them a monthly facility fee, which this year is $272,866.

Five Rivers Medical Center began the application process in January after the federal regulation took effect, St. Bernards Healthcare spokesman Mitchell Nail said.

"We had the switch ready to flip. And we were just waiting on the green light to do that," Nail said.

Getting through the process, however, was "a bit rocky," Barymon said.

"I think there was some miscommunication, especially with us maybe through the state and with [the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services]. I don't think the process is quite ironed out just yet. But it was comforting to know that everybody was kind of living in this new world so [the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] did help us along the way," Barymon said.

Five Rivers Medical Center is connected to the wider St. Bernards Healthcare system, which Nail said made it easier to eliminate the small amount of inpatient care the hospital was providing.

"It made sense, because we have partnerships with St. Bernards Medical Center for patients who need that extended stay. Then additionally, the average stay at Five Rivers was already below the state requirement's 24 hours.

"We're very excited about the change, but then again I don't think people here in Randolph County are going to notice much of a difference," he said.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.