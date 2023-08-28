The world in brief: Pope talks about planned Mongolia trip

Pope talks about planned Mongolia trip

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis on Sunday described his visit later this week to Mongolia, the first-ever pilgrimage by a pontiff to the east Asian country, as a much-desired occasion to encounter a "noble, wise" people.

Speaking to the public in St. Peter's Square, Francis said the trip would also be an opportunity to embrace the Catholic community there, describing the church in Mongolia as "small in numbers but lively in faith and great in charity." The pilgrimage is also an opportunity "to meet up close with a noble, wise people," he said.

Francis departs Thursday, returning to Rome four days later. There are fewer than 1,500 Catholics in Mongolia, where some 3.2 million people live in one of the world's least densely populated countries.

The pope said Mongolia has a great religious tradition that "I will have the honor to know," especially in the context of an inter-religious event during the trip on Sept. 3.

The largest percentage of Mongolia's people are Buddhist.

In his remarks, Francis said he wanted to address "you, brothers and sisters of Mongolia, telling you that I am happy to travel to be among you as a brother of all."

He also asked the faithful in the square to accompany him in prayer during his trip.

53 migrants found in truck in Austria

BERLIN -- Authorities on Sunday found 53 people apparently headed for Germany crammed into a small truck that was stopped in the Austrian city of Linz.

Four men were in the cabin of the vehicle when it was stopped Sunday morning, one of whom fled on foot after getting out of the vehicle, police said. He was arrested, as were three others, on suspicion of smuggling.

In the truck's cargo compartment, officers found the 53 people, including small children. Most of them were from Turkey, police said.

The smuggling suspects were three Turkish nationals aged between 18 and 28 and another man whose identity has yet to be established.

Police didn't give details of the migrants' journey, but in recent years authorities have repeatedly found large numbers of people crammed into vehicles that brought them across the Balkans to Austria.

Burma expels East Timorese diplomat

BANGKOK -- Burma's military-installed government has ordered East Timor's senior diplomat to leave the country in retaliation for the East Timorese government holding meetings with Burma's main opposition organization, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The statement said East Timor has conducted engagements with Burma's shadow National Unity Government, which views itself as the country's legitimate administration after the military seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

The National Unity Government also serves as an umbrella organization for opponents of military rule.

The Foreign Ministry said it informed the charge d'affaires of the East Timor Embassy in Yangon, Burma's biggest city, on Friday to leave the country no later than Sept. 1.

The charge d'affaires is believed to be the first foreign diplomat expelled from Burma since the army takeover.

Many countries have downgraded their relations with Burma and left behind the No. 2 diplomat in place of ambassadors.

The military takeover was met with massive public opposition, which security forces quashed with deadly force, in turn triggering widespread armed resistance as the country slipped into what some U.N. experts characterize as a civil war.

N. Korea to allow citizens' return home

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Sunday it will allow its citizens staying abroad to return home in line with easing pandemic situations worldwide, as the country slowly eases its draconian coronavirus restrictions.

In a brief statement carried by state media, the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters said those returning to North Korea will be put in quarantine for a week for "proper medical observation."

The statement didn't elaborate. But analysts predicted the announcement would lead to the return of North Korean students, workers and others who have had to stay abroad, mostly in China and Russia, because of the pandemic. The workers are a key source of foreign income for the country.

North Korea banned tourists, jetted out diplomats and severely curtailed border traffic and trade after the pandemic began. The lockdown has further worsened the North's chronic economic difficulties and food insecurity.

On Tuesday, a North Korean commercial jet landed in Beijing in what was the North's first such commercial international flight known to leave the country in about 3½ years. The plane returned from Beijing later in the day, but it wasn't known who was aboard it.





