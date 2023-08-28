Republican IQ test

Democrats have figured something out that Republicans apparently haven't, and that something just so happens to be the most important thing to know about next year's presidential election--that so many Americans despise Donald Trump that he'll never win another.

According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, no less than 53 percent of Americans said they "would definitely not" support Trump if he were nominated again, with another 11 percent saying they "probably" wouldn't.

The assumption made by some of Trump's die-hard fan base that his prospects are dependent upon whom the Democrats nominate doesn't hold; a majority won't vote for him even if his opponent turns out to be the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man or Daffy Duck.

We thus arrive at a perhaps unprecedented moment in American politics, wherein most members of a political party worship a fellow most of their fellow citizens hate.

Democrats, possessing the kind of self-knowledge that Republicans clearly lack, know that they are likely stuck with an unpopular incumbent president with declining mental and physical ability. They also know that much of that unpopularity stems from Joe Biden being blamed for the problems Americans complain most about: inflation, high mortgage rates, the economy in general, immigration, and crime.

With the possible exception of abortion, the entire issue set recommends that Biden become the first one-term Democratic president since Jimmy Carter.

This is where the Democratic use of what is being called "lawfare," defined as the rapid succession of indictments against Trump, comes into play.

First, the indictments manipulate Republicans into closing ranks behind Trump in Pavlovian fashion, creating such a degree of inevitability that the campaigns of the other Republican contenders, each of whom would be much harder for Biden or any Democrat to beat, die stillborn months before the first primary.

For the first time in the history of law enforcement, felony indictments (four, no less) have been used by political opponents to bolster the prospects of the indicted, with Trump now enjoying the largest poll lead ever recorded for a non-incumbent president at this juncture of a campaign.

A strong suspicion thus arises that none of the indictments of Trump would have happened if he had chosen not to run again, and that neither the Smith nor the Georgia indictments would have happened if Trump's support among Republicans had fallen rather than risen after his indictment by Alvin Bragg in New York (the classified documents case, the most straightforward and thus strongest because it relies less on novel legal theories, would likely have been eventually resolved through a plea bargain with a non-candidate Trump).

In addition, the timing of the serial indictments has made it highly likely that Trump will play the role of the accused in a series of trials that take up much of the election year. Those trials will constitute the essence of the 2024 campaign, to the point where there won't be a campaign by any traditional standards, simply a 24/7 wallowing in all the unsavory details of Trump behavior.

As the Democrats look slyly on from the sidelines, Trump's trials will remind everyone of his relationship to an ugly day in American political history; it will, by both circumstances and personal inclination, be the big story and all that Trump will stupidly want to talk about.

Even Americans who believe that those indictments are at least in part politically driven won't be happy with the spectacle and will be even less inclined to vote for the jerk at the center of it than they already are.

If "Trump fatigue" caused his defeat in 2020, that feeling will be even more pervasive next time around in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Phoenix.

The longer Trump is the face of the Republican Party, the longer it looks like a party of kooks, or at least of cowards cowering before kooks, and no suburban mom with a college degree wants to be part of that.

The issues that cut against Democratic chances (again, inflation, mortgage rates, immigration, etc.) will, with Trump's eager complicity and to great Republican disadvantage, thus be entirely displaced by re-litigation of the "stolen" 2020 election and Trump's post-election conduct.

Most Republicans think that Trump is being unfairly prosecuted and that fraud decided the outcome of the 2020 election; alas, other voters don't share those beliefs and see Jan. 6, 2021, as a dark day in American history provoked by Trump lies.

When the issue becomes Trump, all other issues fall by the wayside, to Democrat advantage.

Finally, Trump's trials and the toxic behavior they reveal will allow Biden to go back to his basement (in this case the White House basement), in the same sense that the pandemic did four years earlier. He won't have to run any kind of conventional campaign, of the kind he is mentally and physically incapable of running, because everything will, as intended, again be entirely about Trump.

The latest Real Clear Politics composite poll shows Trump with an astonishing 41-point lead over his closest Republican rival.

The Democratic strategy is working better than they could have possibly hoped.

And the key to it all is a bet upon a proposition: that Republicans are really dumb.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.