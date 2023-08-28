Second teen arrested in fatal Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK -- Police on Friday arrested a second teenager who faces a murder charge connected to a shooting earlier this month, according to an arrest report.

Robert Hodges, 17, will face as an adult felony charges of capital murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery, the report states. Officers arrested him about 9:15 a.m. Friday at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, the report states.

Police have not publicly announced the arrests of Hodges or Devin Bullock, also 17, who was arrested Aug. 17. However, police incident numbers on their arrest reports match the one associated with the Aug. 12 shooting death of Darrin Williams, 16, at 3 Richsmith Circle in Little Rock.

Bullock's case has been sealed, a court clerk said last week, and police spokesman Mark Edwards said he couldn't provide any information about Hodges' arrest because the case was sealed.