South Arkansas Arts Center classes open for registration

The South Arkansas Arts Center's fall 2023 season of classes are now open for registration.

Classes will begin the week of Sept. 11. For those interested, they are urged to stop by SAAC in El Dorado or go to https://saac-arts.org/childrens-classes/ to register.

Many of SAAC's beloved long-time instructors will be returning, as well as some new faces.

Artists Michaela Gross, Katie Harwell, and Maria Villegas will be teaching visual art classes for students in Pre-K through the 12th grade. Classes offered are Visual Art, 3-D Art and Studio Art.

The center has two new instructors for ballet classes -- Laura Day and her senior assistant Karis Flurry, along with returning instructor Caroline Callaway. Ballet classes begin with Pre-Ballet for ages 3-4 through Ballet Levels 1-5 for grades kindergarten through the 12th grade.

For the Computer Arts & Science courses, instructor Mike Means will be returning with Art Meet Science and Graphic Art for second grade and up. Students will learn how to become champions through Graphic Art or take a new and fascinating look at the science world through the "Art Meet Science" class.

Instructor Cassie Hickman is returning with her "Mommy & Me Monday" class. This class is for kids 1-4 years old with adult participation required. The class has six sessions: Sept. 18; Oct. 2; Oct. 16; Oct. 30; Nov. 13; and Nov. 27.

SAAC has plenty of theatre class options for kids who want to be stars of the stage. Instructors Cassie Hickman and Kaila Emery will be returning, and joining them will be "Mr. Mike" (Mike Means). Classes include different levels of Drama for Pre-K through sixth grade and Costume Design for fourth through 12th grade, as well as Theatre Improv Class for grades fourth through eighth. Kaila Emery will also be giving private acting lessons as a schedule on request course.

The Drama Club for grades seventh through 12th is getting an early start with auditions hosted for their performance of Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition on Aug. 29 and 31. Director Lynn Gunter and Music Director Cassie Hickman will lead this fun twist on the story of The Princess and The Pea. Performances are Nov. 10-11.

Class offerings and online registration are available on the SAAC website, www.saac-arts.org or by calling the office 870-862-5474 for more information. Registration is on a first-come, first-paid basis. Waiting lists are available if the class is full.

The center is located at 110 East 5th St. in El Dorado.