State sports brief

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas ties Notre Dame

No. 10 Arkansas gave up a late goal to No. 12 Notre Dame as the teams played to a 2-2 tie Sunday in South Bend, Ind.

The Irish (2-0-2) opened the scoring in the 18th minute on their second corner kick of the match, but Arkansas (2-0-1) evened the score five minutes later the same way. Freshman Avery Wren found the head of forward Sophia Aragon just outside the 6-yard box. Aragon sent the ball toward the far post, avoiding any contact with the Irish goalkeeper, to net her second goal in as many matches. The assist was Wren's first in her collegiate career.

Arkansas took the lead in the 50th minute as forward Morgan White ran into the penalty box as the ball was kicked laterally to an Irish defender, and after a brief fight for possession White unintentionally shot the ball between the legs of the defender and into the back of the net for her third goal of the week.

Notre Dame scored with five minutes to play to tie the match 2-2.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services