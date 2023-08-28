TEXAS LEAGUE: Travelers’ comeback effort falls short

Wind Surge 6, Travelers 5

Arkansas' losing streak extended to five games as its rally attempt fell short against Wichita on Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Wind Surge scored one run in each of the first three innings and two in the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead through five innings.

Arkansas scored one run in the sixth and seventh innings on groundouts from Josh Morgan and Spencer Packard, respectively.

Wichita's Alerick Soularie stole home plate in the top of the ninth inning for what would become the decisive run.

The Travelers score three runs on a Robert Perez Jr. home run with one out in the bottom of that frame to pull within one run, but they couldn't find an equalizer as Tyler Locklear flew out and Alberto Rodriguez grounded out to end the game.

Arkansas' August record fell to 4-20 and its record overall is 64-55.